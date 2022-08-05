Beijing’s Snub of US Deals a Blow to John Kerry and Global Climate Talks

Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Akshat Rathi
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s decision to halt climate talks with the US is dealing another blow to global warming negotiations already upset by the energy crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The move freezes collaboration between the world’s top two greenhouse gas emitters just three months before a key United Nations summit on global warming and amid a shrinking window of opportunity to prevent the worst consequences of climate change.

“It is yet another example of how deteriorating geopolitics will harm the global effort to combat climate change,” said Li Shuo, a climate analyst at Greenpeace East Asia. “When major countries, in particular, cannot get along with each other then that’s certainly bad news for the climate agenda.”

China’s foreign ministry on Friday announced it was suspending talks with the US on an array of topics, including crime, illegal immigration and climate, in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. China claims sovereignty over the self-governing island.

The declaration represents a snub to US Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry, who staked personal capital and credibility on directly engaging with Beijing to forge agreements on slashing methane emissions and accelerating clean energy.

And it further complicates global climate negotiations, already shaken as high gasoline prices and war-strained energy supplies stoke calls for more fossil fuel development, undermining years of work to pursue a greener path.

German officials are grappling with how to avert a natural gas shortage this winter as it and other nations try to wean themselves from Russian imports. Additionally, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has injected tension into climate discussions with Moscow. Russia is the world’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, making it critical in the bid to limit global temperature rising to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

China is the world’s leading greenhouse gas emitter, followed by the US.

“It’s in the interest of both the US and China to address the climate emergency. They’re both experiencing dire impacts of climate change, it’s affecting economies and it’s affecting geopolitical relations,” said Alden Meyer, a senior associate with research group E3G. “It’s in neither of their interests not to talk to each other for a long period of time.”

Activists stressed that despite the suspension of US-China climate talks, there’s no indication Beijing will pull back from other multilateral and bilateral negotiations -- nor domestic efforts to address methane, an especially powerful greenhouse gas. Other countries could ratchet up their own discussions with China, including through Group of 20 meetings over the next two months and already increasing conversations with the EU.

“China’s relationship with the EU is also vital for effective climate action, and the EU must work to ensure channels remain open,” said Laurence Tubiana, chief executive officer of the European Climate Foundation.

Spokespeople for Kerry’s office didn’t immediately comment on the matter.

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, brushed aside concerns about the frosty relationship with Beijing, noting that “China regularly goes after these sorts of engagements to signal their displeasure with the United States. They’ve suspended these dialogues for a wide range of reasons in the past.”

“We’re going to continue our efforts to keep open the lines of communication with Beijing while defending our interests and values in the region,” he said.

Kerry has argued that climate talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, effectively compartmentalized to avoid tensions on human rights and other issues, could yield common ground.

There have been signs of progress in those discussions. At the UN climate summit in Glasgow last November, the two countries unveiled a wide-ranging agreement to advance clean energy, combat deforestation and tackle methane emissions. As part of that declaration, China said it would be developing its own plan to address methane, with the goal of significantly controlling and reducing those emissions this decade.

“We need to ask whether the climate agenda can still be compartmentalized from other more toxic issues between Washington and Beijing,” Li said.

(Updates with comments from the National Security Council’s John Kirby in 13th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong Faces Long Slog of Cash Withdrawal to Aid Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of Hong Kong’s interbank liquidity may need to drop further to help the local currency recover, even though the gauge has already slumped nearly 60% since May.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe one-month Hong Kong interbank offered rate, or Hibor, has risen to a succession of two-year highs since J

  • UBS Whistle-Blower Retaliation Win Overturned on Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court in New York vacated a jury verdict in favor of a former UBS AG senior strategist who claimed he was illegally fired in 2012 for refusing to sugarcoat his reports for clients.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteTrevor Murray’s 2017 trial win is invalid because the judge failed to inform jur

  • 5 key takeaways from the July jobs report

    July's jobs report was a stunner, in more ways than one. Despite raging inflation and anxiety about a possible recession, employers created 528,000 jobs last month, more than double market expectations. While the monthly jobs report is always highly anticipated, the July report was even more closely watched by investors, policymakers and the public.

  • Tim Scott defends Murkowski endorsement amid blowback from the right: 'I like to win'

    Sen. Tim Scott said he's endorsing Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska's primary because he thinks she has the best chance of winning the seat for Republicans.

  • Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss

    Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment profit improved to $108 million (+13.7% Y/Y), and margin expanded by 70 bps to 3.3%. Adjusted EPS was $0.13, down from $0.32 in 2Q21. Adjusted E

  • Chinese ambassador called to White House amid tensions over Pelosi Taiwan visit

    Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang has been called to the White House following a strong reaction from the Chinese government to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) trip to Taiwan. “After China’s actions overnight, we summoned Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to démarche him about the PRC’s provocative actions,” White House national security…

  • Ballistic missiles hike China's huge Taiwan drill

    STORY: The ongoing live-fire military drills that China is conducting surrounding Taiwan - its largest ever exercises around the island - have now been marked by what the Taiwanese defense ministry reports were ballistic missile launches.These images were broadcast on China's state-run television on Thursday. And on a nearby island frequented by Chinese tourists, captured by a Japanese TV network and shared with Reuters, rocket contrails can be seen flying into the sky.The magnitude of the drills is unprecedented. The last time China launched missiles around Taiwan was back in 1996. All this, coming immediately after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, which brought outrage from the Chinese government.Taiwanese authorities say the drills are an effective blockade and has responded by scrambling fighter jets, and tracking Chinese aircraft it says are slipping into the 12-nautical mile region that Taiwan considers its territory.The Chinese government has previously said that it didn't anticipate the drills to cause freedom of navigation issues. It claims Taiwan as its sovereign territory, and on Thursday said its issues with Taiwan were an internal affair.Taiwan's defense ministry has also reported a cyber attack on its website Thursday, after several other government sites were hit earlier in the week.Meanwhile, Speaker Pelosi continued her Asia tour in South Korea on Thursday, where she's expected to visit the demilitarized zone on its border with the North.

  • How Much is Former Vice President Mike Pence Worth?

    It hasn't been that long since former Vice President Mike Pence, 63, walked arm in arm with former President Donald Trump, but since he certified that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it...

  • Python hunt! 800 compete to remove Florida's invasive snakes

    More than 800 competitors will be trudging through the Florida Everglades for the next eight days, in search of invasive Burmese pythons that will bring in thousands of dollars in prize money. The python hunt officially began Friday morning and runs through 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, according to officials who gathered in Miami to kick off the annual event. “This is significant because every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles," said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

  • ‘There’s no path out of economic oblivion for Russia’: New report reveals how corporate exodus has already wiped out decades of post–Cold War growth

    Western sanctions and a mass corporate exodus have decimated the Russian economy. But the worst is yet to come.

  • Snake hunters swarm 'Florida Python Challenge': Top photos of annual 'removal competition'

    Burmese pythons pose a threat to Florida’s native wildlife, which is why the annual Florida Python Challenge aims to curb the growing population.

  • South Korea Leader Snubs Pelosi Over Holiday, Adding to His Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi captivated the world’s attention with a groundbreaking trip to Taiwan, she received far less fanfare on her next stop. Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has seen his approval rating drop to near historic depths just three months after

  • Pythons are eating alligators and everything else in Florida. Snake hunters stand poised to help.

    The Florida Python Challenge, an annual competition that kicks off Friday, will bring hundreds of snake-hunting professionals and novices to South Florida.

  • China halts military ties with U.S., sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit

    China said Friday it would halt military and climate cooperation with the U.S. and sanction Nancy Pelosi as military drills around Taiwan sparked growing fears of a crisis.

  • Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon

    If water levels in Lake Powell continue to drop, the flow of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon will stop.

  • Saltwater toilets, desperate wildlife: Water-starved Catalina Island battles against drought

    On Catalina Island, desalination technology is helping humans cope with a dwindling water supply. Wildlife, however, is feeling the pain.

  • China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

    China announced Friday it was ending all contact with the United States on major issues — including crucial climate cooperation that led to the international 2015 Paris accord — as tensions and public rebukes ratcheted higher over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China's move to freeze key lines of communication adds to a rapid souring of relations from Pelosi’s visit and from the Chinese response with military exercises off Taiwan, including firing missiles that splashed down in surrounding waters. The White House summoned China's ambassador, Qin Gang, late Thursday to tell him that the military actions were of “concern to Taiwan, to us and to our partners around the world," said spokesman John Kirby.

  • Coal industry ‘shocked and disheartened’ by Manchin climate deal

    The West Virginia Coal Association and several other state-based coal industry groups on Wednesday blasted the tax and climate deal that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) agreed to last week, warning it will “severely threaten American coal” and an estimated 381,000 jobs. “This legislation is so egregious, it leaves those of us that call Sen.…

  • Jared Kushner told Ivanka Trump he was ready for the end of Trump's presidency during its final days: 'We will get our lives back'

    Kushner and Ivanka Trump have stayed out of the spotlight since leaving the White House and largely avoided former President Trump last year.

  • Ukraine’s military intel leaks Russian soldiers discussing absurdity of orders on frontline

    The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on YouTube on Aug. 4 an intercepted telephone conversation in which two Russian soldiers discuss the situation at the front, with one of them complaining about the senselessness of their orders.