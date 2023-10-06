Beijing sold two intel satellites to Russia's Wagner

Russian mercenary group Wagner signed a contract with a Chinese firm on Nov. 15, 2022 to acquire two satellites and use their images, aiding its intelligence work as the organization sought to push Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The satellite images were also used to assist Wagner's operations in Africa and even its failed mutiny in June which has led now to the de-facto break up of the group followed by the death of Prigozhin and other key figures in an air crash in August.

According to the contract, written in English and Russian, the company Beijing Yunze Technology Co Ltd sold two high resolution observation satellites belonging to the Chinese space giant Chang Guang Satellite Technology (CGST) to Nika-Frut, a company then part of Prigozhin's commercial empire.

The over $30 million (235 million yuan) price was for the satellites themselves and additional services, including the provision of images on demand, which allowed Wagner to obtain satellite pictures of Ukraine.

The Luxembourg’s Economy Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry filed a lawsuit in March against Spacety Luxembourg SA for its alleged links to Moscow and the Wagner PMC.

