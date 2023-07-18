Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record days this year

FILE PHOTO: China's deadly weather from heat to hailstorms take its toll

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing topped its record for high temperature days in a year on Tuesday with 27 days as a blistering heatwave sweeps through the Chinese capital.

At 12:20pm (0420 GMT), the temperature measured by Beijing's benchmark weather station in its southern suburbs soared to 35.1 Celsius (95.18 Fahrenheit), breaking through the 35C high temperature line.

The previous record for high temperature days in a year was 26 days logged in 2000 after the setting up the southern observatory in 1951.

In Beijing between 1990 and 2020, the average number of days with temperatures of 35C or more was 10.6, the official Beijing Daily reported, citing official data.

Large swathes of China have experienced periods of record high temperatures since last month and Beijing baked in extreme heat in June when the temperature soared above 41C.

The world is gripped with extreme weather, adding fresh urgency to talks this week between the United States and China, the world's top greenhouse gas polluters.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, writing by Meg Shen, editing by Alexandra Hudson)