Beijing thrilled about hosting Winter Olympics
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has opened to much fanfare and excitement in the Chinese capital city. (Feb. 5)
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has opened to much fanfare and excitement in the Chinese capital city. (Feb. 5)
"I embrace both the good and the bad as part of life," Pita Taufatofua said.
NOS/TwitterThe Beijing Winter Olympics are officially underway—but, before the Opening Ceremony even finished on Friday, Chinese authorities proved to the world once again that it won’t tolerate any kind of free press.In an extraordinary clip from Dutch broadcaster NOS, one of its reporters who is in Beijing to cover the Games can be seen being manhandled by a security guard sporting a red armband. The reporter, Sjoerd den Daas, attempted to carry on his broadcast while being grabbed and yelled
Televising the Winter Olympics will be a momentous challenge, Bob Costas says, due to political tensions, COVID restrictions and other obstacles.
Talk about a chilly reception.
Chen Peng designed costumes for the opening ceremony performances, while Feng Chen Wang cut the outfits for the Chinese flag bearers.
Bobsleigh and skeleton star Nathan Crumpton appeared at Friday's ceremony in traditional American Samoa garments
Star forward Brianna Decker went down 10 minutes into Team USA's first game of the Beijing Olympics, and she'll be out for the remainder of the games.
After pivoting last year from its warm, fuzzy Clydesdales Super Bowl commercials popular for much of the past quarter century , Budweiser this year is celebrating the American Dream, telling the sto…
The Olympic team figure skating event, introduced just eight years ago, is an opportunity and a hindrance to the people who matter most, the skaters.
Here are the latest updates from the Winter Games Thursday night and Friday morning.
"They're ridiculous and I'm obsessed," one fan wrote on Twitter.
A look at what will happen to the Chiefs’ championship gear.
Michelle Kwan is more than one of the greatest skaters in history. She's also a skating history buff. Here are her five favorite Olympic performances.
He's not the only super-successful member of his family.
Jackson's almost 15-minute interview (included here) seeks to clarify what he experienced in Cleveland but does not seem to include the claim of "bonuses to tank"
Though Nina Dobrev can’t be by boyfriend Shaun White’s side at the 2022 Olympic Games, she was able to give him a special present before he left for Beijing. Details on the sweet gift below.
Manchester United suffered a shock FA Cup fourth round exit as Championship club Middlesbrough won 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Friday.
In case you missed it, we finally have word on Sevyn Banks' plans for the future. #GoBucks
After leaving the Dancing With the Stars tour, Artem Chigvintsev is revealing the cause of his health issues. See his full recovery update to find out how he's doing today.
"There's a not-insignificant risk that you pop a positive test while there," says Savannah Guthrie, who was originally set to host NBC's Opening Ceremony coverage live from Beijing before contracting COVID-19 last month