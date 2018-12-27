Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited (HKG:3613) Is Trading At A 30.53% Discount

Does the December share price for Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited (HKG:3613) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

What’s the value?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$532.00 HK$694.10 HK$819.04 HK$958.27 HK$1.11k Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 18%, capped from 18.07% Est @ 17%, capped from 18.07% Est @ 16%, capped from 18.07% Present Value Discounted @ 8.44% HK$490.59 HK$590.25 HK$642.29 HK$692.98 HK$741.29

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= HK$3.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$1.1b × (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.4% – 2.2%) = HK$18b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = HK$18b ÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)5 = HK$12b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is HK$15b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$18.28. Relative to the current share price of HK$12.7, the stock is quite undervalued at a 31% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

