Some Beijing travelers asked to wear COVID monitoring bracelets, sparking outcry

People line up at a nucleic acid testing station, following a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Some Beijing residents returning from domestic travel were asked by local authorities to wear COVID-19 monitoring bracelets, prompting widespread criticism on Chinese social media by users concerned about excessive government surveillance.

According to posts published on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning on microblogging platform Weibo, some Beijing residents returning to the capital were asked by their neighbourhood committees to wear an electronic bracelet throughout the mandatory home quarantine period.

Chinese cities require those arriving from parts of China where COVID cases were found to quarantine. Authorities fit doors with movement sensors to monitor their movements but until now have not widely discussed the use of electronic bracelets.

The bracelets monitor users' temperature and upload the data onto a phone app they had to download, the posts said.

"This bracelet can connect to the Internet, it can definitely record my whereabouts, it is basically the same as electronic fetters and handcuffs, I won't wear this," Weibo user Dahongmao wrote on Wednesday evening, declining to comment further when contacted by Reuters.

This post and others that shared pictures of the bracelets were removed by Thursday afternoon, as well as a related hashtag that had garnered over 30 million views, generating an animated discussion on the platform.

A community worker at Tiantongyuan, Beijing's northern suburb, confirmed to state-backed news outlet Eastday that the measure was in effect in the neighbourhood, though she called the practice "excessive".

A Weibo post and a video published on the official account of Eastday.com was removed by Thursday afternoon.

Weibo user Dahongmao wrote on Thursday afternoon his neighbourhood committee had already collected the bracelets, telling him that "there were too many complaints."

The outcry against electronic bracelets comes at a time of growing COVID fatigue around China, with disobedience and infractions on the rise since a nationwide outbreak in March.

The Beijing government could not be immediately reached for comment after regular office hours.

Besides Beijing, several other regions and jurisdictions have introduced bracelets as a COVID control measure, or plan to do so, including Hong Kong, Henan, Inner Mongolia, and Zhejiang, according to Chinese news site Jiemian.

But data privacy concerns and the usage of COVID monitoring technology for other purposes, such setting health codes on alert to stop protesters from congregating, has left many Chinese wary of such gadgets and apps.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • This flower man understood the assignment at his cousin’s wedding

    We can’t stop watching his epic stroll down the aisle.

  • Tokyo Raises Covid Alert to Highest Level as Cases Surge Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s Metropolitan Government raised the Covid infection alert for the Japanese capital to its highest level amid a surge in new cases.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe decision, made at a

  • How my parents taught me to party in the Hamptons

    The actor Liev Schreiber is walking towards my mother. Or, rather, the actor-plus-entourage is walking towards the private event happening behind our table and my mother’s chair is in the way. Entirely unflustered, Mum offers her hand as he approaches, as if Schreiber would deem this a singular honour, and tells him she loves his films. He nods, shakes, smiles, says thanks and moves away, his entourage packed tightly behind him.

  • Officials Warn of 'New Normal' Following 2 Shark Attacks in Same Day at Long Island Beach

    Two people were bitten by sharks on New York beaches just hours apart on Wednesday, officials said.

  • 2nd shark bite reported on Long Island beach on Wednesday

    A second shark bite was reported on a Long Island beach Wednesday, just hours after Smith Point Beach was temporarily closed to swimming after a paddleboarder was bitten.

  • Calling for nominations: DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards kick off 2022 search for outstanding corporate achievements

    The 2022 DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards (HKBA) have opened for nominations, as the city's oldest peer-judged awards look to honour exemplary demonstrations of corporate excellence and management leadership. The awards, held without interruption since 1990, honour outstanding achievements in seven categories this year, covering the outstanding business-person, executive, enterprise, China company, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), start-up and international reputations. A lifetime achi

  • Some Chinese cities order more frequent COVID testing as cases creep higher

    Several Chinese cities have doubled down on COVID-19 testing, ordering residents to have their mouths swabbed more often, with some punishing people who skip tests, as authorities try to stop the virus from spreading while the case numbers are still small. In June, several cities had relaxed testing requirements as the outbreaks suffered in spring began to subside, but an uptick in infections this month, fuelled by an Omicron subvariant, have forced a few areas to quickly tighten rules. Mainland China has reported an average of over 300 local daily infections this month, higher than around 70 in June, but still tiny by global standards.

  • Emirates slams Heathrow Airport's order to cut flights

    Mideast carrier Emirates on Thursday rejected a demand by London's Heathrow Airport for airlines to cut summer flights in a bid to ease travel disruptions, calling it an “entirely unreasonable and unacceptable” move that shows “blatant disregard for customers.” In a blistering statement, the airline lashed into Heathrow's management, accusing it of “incompetence” for not being ready to deal with the “super peak period” for travel. Emirates, one of the world's biggest airlines, was firing back a day after Heathrow announced it was capping daily passenger numbers at 100,000 and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it seeks to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages.

  • China's EV makers choose Qualcomm cockpit chip amid nation's push for tech self-sufficiency

    A powerful chip from US semiconductor giant Qualcomm is touted by Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers as one of the main selling points of their latest models, showing China's continued reliance on American core technologies. In its promotional materials, major Chinese EV maker Li Auto highlighted the smart cockpit of its recently launched flagship L9 model, which is powered by two Snapdragon SA8155P chips - part of Qualcomm's range of 7-nanometre automotive semiconductors. Zeerkr, a new energy

  • Chinese students now biggest foreign market for UK universities – but there’s a reason why some experts are worried

    University applications from China have outstripped those from the European Union by a record margin this year, data published on Thursday shows.

  • Ford, SK On finalize U.S. EV battery joint venture

    The JV, BlueOval SK LLC, will establish a battery plant for electric vehicles (EV) in Tennessee and two other facilities in Kentucky, the U.S. automaker said in a regulatory filing. BlueOval SK is expected to produce about 60 gigawatt hours of power annually that could be raised further. Several battery makers have announced plans to invest in the United States, as part of an industry trend to meet the expected growth for EVs and reduce reliance on production in China and cut the related supply chain risks.

  • More Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapidly increasing number of disgruntled Chinese homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages for unfinished construction projects, exacerbating the country’s real estate woes and stoking fears that the crisis will spread to the wider financial system.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airpor

  • University of Michigan hires first Asian American president after surprise firing

    The University of Michigan appointed Santa Ono as its new university president Wednesday, making him the first Asian American to hold the university position. In a news release, the Ann Arbor, Mich-based school said its board of regents voted unanimously to approve Ono’s appointment in a special meeting held the same day. Ono, born to…

  • CNBC host presses Jeffries on gas prices: ‘You don’t take any responsibility?’

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) was pressed in a Wednesday interview on CNBC whether Democrats should take any blame for the rising cost of living in America, following a stunning report from the Labor Department on consumer prices released Wednesday morning. “In this country, we’re still down front from peak production. You don’t you think there’s…

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims rise for second straight week

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose for a second straight week last week, suggesting some cooling in the labor market amid tighter monetary policy and financial conditions. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 244,000 for the week ended July 9, the Labor Department said on Thursday. There have been reports of layoffs in the interest rate-sensitive housing and manufacturing industries.

  • Jesse Watters Suggested 10-Year-Old Rape Victim’s Abortion Was a ‘Hoax’ Before Arrest

    Fox News/ScreenshotOn Monday evening, Fox News host Jesse Watters spent the opening segment of his primetime show suggesting the case of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was forced to travel to Indiana to get an abortion after she was raped was fabricated to benefit a left-wing agenda. The following night, Tucker Carlson straight-up called her story “not true.”On Wednesday, that girl’s alleged rapist was arrested.After laying out the details of the “heinous story,” Watters played clips of CNN and MSN

  • Arrests made after mysterious deaths of 21 young people in nightclub

    Survivors have described a battle to escape the jam-packed venue, with one reporting a suffocating smell.

  • A Trump fan got widespread sympathy after his garage was burned and defaced with 'Biden 2020' graffiti. Prosecutors say he did it himself in a $300K insurance scam.

    Feds say that Dennis Molla graffitied his own garage with BLM and pro-Biden signs before burning it down, calling it a "hate crime" to insurers.

  • Former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh to be charged in connection with murders of wife, son, family says

    Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who faces more than 70 criminal charges, could now face charges in connection with the June 2021 killings of his wife and son, a family spokesperson confirmed to WCIV Tuesday.

  • Teen accused of murder in deadly traffic cone beating in Philadelphia

    A 14-year-old has been accused of murder in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone in Philadelphia, authorities said Tuesday.