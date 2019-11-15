Is Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (HKG:1599) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Could Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (HKG:1599) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

In this case, Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group likely looks attractive to dividend investors, given its 5.4% dividend yield and four-year payment history. It sure looks interesting on these metrics - but there's always more to the story . When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

SEHK:1599 Historical Dividend Yield, November 15th 2019

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Looking at the data, we can see that 25% of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Last year, Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group paid a dividend while reporting negative free cash flow. While there may be an explanation, we think this behaviour is generally not sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Looking at the data, we can see that Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group has been paying a dividend for the past four years. The dividend has not fluctuated much, but with a relatively short payment history, we can't be sure this is sustainable across a full market cycle. During the past four-year period, the first annual payment was CN¥0.074 in 2015, compared to CN¥0.11 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time.

We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Dividend Growth Potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) were growing, as this is essential to maintaining the dividend's purchasing power over the long term. Earnings have grown at around 8.4% a year for the past five years, which is better than seeing them shrink! A low payout ratio and strong historical earnings growth suggests Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group has been effectively reinvesting in its business. We think this generally bodes well for its dividend prospects.