Beijing wakes up to the first snowfall of the Olympics

Associated Press

Three years after Adrian Diaz popped the question to Madison Hubbell on a high cliff overlooking the romantic port city of Barcelona, the two Olympic ice dancers are looking forward to finally planning their dream wedding. First, though, they'll have to spend Valentine's Day in the most awkward way imaginable: competing against each other. Hubbell and her longtime partner, Zachary Donohue, are in third place and aiming for a medal when the American duo concludes competition Monday with the free dance.