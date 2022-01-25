Beijing Winter Olympics: Learn the basics and culture of curling with the DC curling club
The Potomac Curling Club teaches the basics of curling strategy and tell you everything you need to know to watch curling in the Olympics.
The motosports competitor and stuntman was hospitalized on Saturday following a parachute stunt gone wrong in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Tom Brady claimed this week that he doesn’t get special treatment when it comes to roughing the passer fouls. His contention found support on Sunday, when he took a helmet to the chin from Von Miller, without a foul being called. Instead, a foul was called on Brady for his reaction to the absence of [more]
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in a CNN interview defended the use of COVID-19 vaccines and said fellow Hall-of-Famer John Stockton's comments about 150 athletes dying from them make other athletes look like "dumb jocks.""I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes basically as dumb jocks, for trying to explain away something that is obviously a pandemic," said Abdul-Jabber, who described vaccines and testing as the best way...
How hard is an Alex Ovechkin shot? Hard enough to break Robin Lehner's goalie mask.
Nick Kyrgios flirted with disaster in his latest crowd-pleasing doubles victory alongside close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis. In only the fourth game of their quarter-final, Kyrgios smacked a loose ball away in such a dangerous manner that it cannoned into the body of a young boy.
As if Matthew Stafford's game-saving bomb to Cooper Kupp wasn't amazing enough, this camera angle makes it that much better
"It’s a lot of fun, but those are still long weeks," said Will Zalatoris.
After the #Bills took the lead with 13 seconds left, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid told Patrick Mahomes: "When it's looking grim, go be the grim reaper."
Allen was impressed with the gesture by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
When Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a 25-yard gain with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to set up the Chiefs’ game-tying field goal on Sunday night, it looked like the kind of well-executed offensive play that comes from years of practice. Instead, it was something Mahomes and Kelce decided on the fly. [more]
Early Saturday morning, disaster stuck, as the horse arena used for specialized training and therapy, collapsed due to heavy snow.
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have much of a stat line on Sunday night, with three catches for seven yards. However, Diggs racked up a “one” in a very rare category. Diggs wiped out a fan who entered the field, and who apparently was making a beeline for the football. A fan named Carl Fugate [more]
The Red Tag program by the Pennsylvania Game Commission is a way for farmers to remove deer that are causing crop damage. Regulations may soon change
Eichel's already scored 16 goals this season, and is on a 32-goal pace.
As the NFL continues to regard the pandemic as endemic to its population of players, coaches, and staff, Colts owner Jim Irsay still seems to be bugged about the extent to which anti-vaccination sentiment impacted his team’s hopes in 2021. In a recent video shot from the tarmac outside his private jet, Irsay arguably was [more]
Did the Bucs just lose their quarterback, too?
Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 is setting sail next month! Watch the wild first look now to see Captain Glenn Shephard's crew get tangled in hookups, bad weather and so much more.
Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov shocked the Australian Open with an extraordinary outburst, claiming that his quarter-final opponent Rafael Nadal and other members of the so-called “Big Three” receive preferential treatment.
Everyone knows the quarterback's legacy on the field. Off the field, Mahomes loves ketchup, collects sneakers, and is pretty good at beer pong.
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are in their final year on the ballot while Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz debut in 2022.