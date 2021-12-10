Beijing Winter Olympics to rely on charted flights

"Considering the needs of preventing imported cases and the recovery of international airline routes, in order to ensure that all stakeholders can come to China to participate in the Winter Olympics in a safe and smooth manner, we determined we will primarily rely on charter flights and temporary flights," Zhang Liang, an official with the Beijing Olympics organising committee, said at a briefing.

Chinese and foreign airlines will participate in organising these temporary flights from cities like Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris, and Tokyo, with commercial flights utilised as a supplement, Zhang added.

Athletes and other attendees will have to arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport before entering a closed loop, strictly separated from other areas of China, where they will remain for their entire stay before leaving.