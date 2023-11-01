Chinese arrivals replace Hong Kong exodus. For them, the city is still freer than the mainland

KANIS LEUNG
Updated ·6 min read
44

HONG KONG (AP) — The exodus of tens of thousands of professionals from Hong Kong triggered by a crackdown on its civil liberties is being offset by new arrivals: mainland Chinese keen to move to the former British colony.

The Asian financial hub has attracted tens of thousands of visa applications from mainland Chinese under the Top Talent Pass Scheme, a program launched in late 2022 aimed at luring high-income professionals and top global university graduates from around the world, though nine in 10 successful applicants are from China.

For mainland Chinese, Hong Kong’s unique attributes — such as wider freedom of speech and internet access, its cosmopolitan ambiance, a less oppressive work culture, and a society where ability largely trumps connections — set it apart, according to interviews by The Associated Press with 20 mainland Chinese visa holders.

Some, like Wu, a finance professional in his 20s, view moving to Hong Kong as a way to gain greater freedom and security. Wu, who asked to be identified by his surname due to fear of government retaliation, said he felt a sense of panic when he was trapped in unpredictable lockdowns in Beijing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was tempted to join a protest against China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions, but opted instead to “run,” a Chinese euphemism for emigrating that became popular during the pandemic. He moved to Hong Kong during the summer.

“For now, it’s my life boat,” he said.

The leeway for public dissent has narrowed in China in recent years under leader Xi Jinping. Although they have eroded under crackdowns that followed the imposition of a 2020 national security law, Hong Kong still has Western-style civil liberties that reflect its history as a former colony. China's communist leaders promised to let the semi-autonomous region keep those freedoms for 50 years after it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Wu says he shares with many Hong Kongers a desire for freedom of speech. He's also happy it has fewer staunch nationalists, popularly known as “little pinks," than in Beijing. He enjoys the ability to freely move his money to other countries and to be able to access the internet without having to use VPNs to circumvent the censorship that prevails in the Chinese mainland.

Since the Hong Kong government enacted the national security law, saying it was needed to restore stability following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, many of the city’s leading activists have been prosecuted. Dozens of civil society groups have been disbanded, and outspoken media outlets like Apple Daily and Stand News have been forced to shut down.

Those political shifts, alongside strict COVID-19 controls that were lifted in Hong Kong faster than in the mainland, contributed to a decline in Hong Kong’s population from 7.5 million in mid-2019 to 7.3 million in mid-2022. International companies and banks also have been moving away.

It's unclear how many Hong Kongers have left for good and how many departures were mainly because of the political climate. But more than 123,800 have moved to Britain and thousands of others gained permanent residency in Canada under special policies for people from Hong Kong after the security law took effect.

The talent scheme is meant to help plug that brain drain: According to the immigration department, about 37,000 applications from mainland Chinese have already been approved. It is unclear how many have already arrived in the city, which had about 135,000 mainland Chinese already residing there for less than seven years as of 2021, before the program was launched. Many others have become permanent residents after staying in the city for more than seven years: nearly a third of the city's residents were born in other parts of China and self-ruled Taiwan, though most of those moved to Hong Kong years ago.

Fresh graduate Zhang Guangwei, 22, said he turned down several job offers in mainland China to work as a software developer in Hong Kong, aiming to escape from China’s notorious “996” working culture, in which employees often work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week.

Zhang got a taste of a similar workaholic lifestyle during an internship and he's happy his Hong Kong job only requires him to work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for five days a week. That allows him spare time to hike and socialize with friends.

“If work gets too busy, then I feel it's meaningless for me to earn money,” he said.

Most of the mid-career people interviewed by AP said they were largely motivated by Hong Kong's wider educational opportunities for their children.

Monica Wang, a 39-year-old businesswoman who has secured a visa, was enticed by Hong Kong's freedom of speech and its portrayal in movies and TV shows as a modern city that embraces a variety of lifestyles. Hungry for new career options, she hopes to relocate to Hong Kong from the nearby city of Zhuhai.

“I want to see more about the world and I also hope my children can,” she said.

Most people interviewed by AP appeared undeterred by the narrowing of leeway for dissent and free speech in Hong Kong, which still enjoys wider freedoms than can be found across the border in mainland China. Wang said she viewed the security law as a way to make the city safer.

Though the new arrivals may alleviate the brain drain in some areas like finance, they may not fully make up for the loss of talent across various sectors, said Simon Lee, an honorary fellow at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Asia-Pacific Institute of Business. The medical sector has lost some “quite experienced” professionals who can’t be easily replaced by doctors who haven't been trained locally, he said.

Experts are unsure how the influx of mainland Chinese might shape the city's future given the dynamic interactions between new arrivals and Hong Kong natives. Although not all newcomers can speak Cantonese — the mother tongue of many Hong Kongers — some of them can secure a job quickly as Mandarin has become an increasingly prominent language in the city after the 1997 handover.

Hong Kong has been absorbing migrants from the rest of China ever since it was a fishing village centuries ago, and while many were refugees fleeing civil war, poverty or communism, many others came simply in search of better opportunities than they could find back home.

Such factors are playing out in the lives of new arrivals like Wu, the finance professional.

He says he finds his local friends and Hong Kong media outlets have become more cautious since he arrived. If the government tightens controls and the political atmosphere becomes too suffocating, Wu said he plans to try to stay for the seven years required to get permanent residency. After that, he said, "there's a high probability that I will leave.”

Recommended Stories

  • Big Ten men's basketball preview: Can Zach Edey, Purdue pull off redemption tour after tournament upset?

    A Big Ten team hasn't won the national championship since 2000.

  • Toyota earnings: Stock surges on boosted sales and profit outlook

    Toyota’s (TM) ADR-listed shares surged on Wednesday after the world’s largest automaker boosted its revenue and operating income forecast, citing improving operations and currency tailwinds. Toyota also raised its dividend and instituted a share buyback plan.

  • China's tech vice minister calls for 'equal rights' at global AI summit in UK

    Despite the ongoing technological decoupling between China and the West, both sides are converging to discuss the threat that runaway artificial intelligence may pose to humanity. Wu Zhaohui, China's Vice Minister of Science and Technology, has led a delegation to attend the landmark AI safety summit organized by the U.K government this week. Aside from Wu, a group of academics, including Andrew Yao, one of China's most prominent computer scientists, are on the attendee list, reported Financial Times.

  • MassRobotics is launching an accelerator

    This morning the nonprofit announced the forthcoming arrival of its simply named MassRobotics Accelerator. Applications are now open for the 13-week program, which focuses on early-stage robotics startups -- particularly those operating in hardware, components and applications. The funding comes by way of MassTech, an organization developed to foster technology in the state.

  • Bowl projections: Will Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State all make the playoff again?

    Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?

  • How to find the best business credit cards for November 2023

    Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.

  • The rise and fall of Mikey Williams

    Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.

  • Grant Assistant wants to apply generative AI to grant proposals

    Grants are the lifeblood of many organizations. Writing a proposal can take hundreds of hours, require the services of a specialized grant writer and cost thousands of dollars -- narrowing the pool of potential applicants. Sean Carroll, the former chief of staff and COO of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is well acquainted with the challenges around grant writing.

  • Welcome to NFL Midway Point with Yahoo Sports

    It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.

  • With its exit from Russia complete, Group-IB plans its US expansion

    It’s a momentous occasion for the controversy-marred threat intelligence company, which helps organizations and governments investigate cyberattacks and online fraud. In an exclusive interview, Group-IB co-founder and CEO Dmitry Volkov tells TechCrunch that the company is using this “key juncture” to scale up and become a global cybersecurity powerhouse; not only is Group-IB celebrating the two-decade milestone by raising its first round of funding in seven years — it’s also planning to make its mark in the United States. Back in September 2021, Group-IB’s co-founder and former CEO Ilya Sachkov was arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service, and since convicted of treason by a Moscow court and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

  • Yahoo spin-out Vespa lands $31M investment from Blossom

    Vespa.ai, the big data serving engine that just a few weeks ago spun out from Yahoo (full disclosure: TechCrunch's parent company) into an independent venture, has raised a new round of funds. Blossom Capital led a $31 million investment in Vespa -- money that Vespa CEO Jon Bratseth says will be put toward growing Vespa as a standalone business, strengthening the company's engineering functions and "delivering more features faster to all Vespa's users." "In particular, we’ll speed up the development of features that'll make it easier for developers to create apps that combine AI models with proprietary data sets," Bratseth told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Freeplay wants to help companies test and build LLM-powered apps

    Freeplay, a startup that lets companies build, experiment with and test apps powered by generative AI models, specifically text-generating models, today emerged from stealth with $3.25 million in a seed round co-led by Conviction Ventures and Matchstick Ventures. Founded by ex-Twitter employees, including the former heads of product and engineering for Twitter's developer platform and enterprise data business, Freeplay aims to give product dev teams tools to prototype and improve the software features powered by large language models -- models akin to ChatGPT or Meta's Llama 2. "For seasoned product dev teams who might be new to AI, we provide a tool suite that helps them adopt best practices," Ian Cairns, Freeplay's co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Agentio is building a platform for YouTubers to sell ad slots in their videos

    Should you devote a considerable amount of time to YouTube, you'll likely encounter videos in which the creators discuss the sponsors supporting their content. Agentio is building a platform for creators to sell ad slots to brands. The New York-based startup was founded by Arthur Leopold, former President at celebrity talent marketplace Cameo, and Jonathan Meyers, a former engineer at Spotify who led the Automated Content Marketing team.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: 27 outs away

    The Rangers took a 3-1 World Series lead, improving to 10-0 on the road this postseason and moving within one win of their first title.

  • Procurement management software startup Oro Labs lands $34M investment

    Companies are increasingly struggling with procurement -- the strategic process of acquiring goods and services to execute tasks across the organization. According to a recent survey from procurement network Procurious and Ivalua, a provider of spend management solutions, 32% of procurement teams admit to having "cut corners" under executive pressure to respond to challenges "more quickly and effectively." Aiming to help companies overcome some of these blockers, three entrepreneurs -- Sudhir Bhojwani, Lalitha Rajagopalan and Yuan Tung -- founded Oro Labs, a platform designed to orchestrate procurement and supplier management flows across disparate systems and data.

  • Authentication startup FusionAuth raises $65M, its first outside round

    Case in point, FusionAuth, a company that provides authentication and user management tools for developers, today announced that it raised $65 million in a funding round led by Updata Partners. "This was the right time to partner with Updata because it allows us to hire and scale more quickly to address increasing demand from millions of developers and businesses like Stihl, Oppenheimer, Clover and Zenni Optical," CEO Brian Pontarelli told TechCrunch in an email interview. As for Updata, it felt that FusionAuth's customer list and track record made its investment in the company an "easy decision."

  • LinkedIn’s latest premium perk is an AI job coach

    LinkedIn is adding a new, AI-powered perk for its premium subscribers: a built-in job coach that uses AI and LinkedIn data to help job seekers find, research and apply for roles.

  • Politicians commit to collaborate to tackle AI safety, US launches safety institute

    Speaking at the AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park in England, the U.K. minister of technology, Michelle Donelan, announced a new policy paper, called the Bletchley Declaration, which aims to reach global consensus on how to tackle the risks that AI poses now and in the future as it develops. It also calls attention specifically to the kind of large language models being developed by companies like OpenAI, Meta and Google and the specific threats they might pose for misuse. Gina Raimondo, the U.S. secretary of commerce, announced a new AI safety institute that would be housed within the Department of Commerce and specifically underneath the department's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

  • The rich are propping up the economy. Two things could make them roll over.

    Consumer spending has been driven by the wealthiest consumers. It will take more than just inflation to slow these folks down.

  • Will new House Speaker Mike Johnson's hard-right views hurt the GOP?

    The newly named congressional leader’s stances on issues like abortion, LGBTQ rights and government spending run counter to the beliefs of the majority of American voters.