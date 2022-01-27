Entering Beijing's Olympics bubble is a surreal experience

·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — For the thousands of athletes, journalists and others descending on Beijing for the Winter Olympics, China’s strict pandemic measures are creating a surreal and at times anxious experience.

China is isolating everyone coming from abroad from any contact with the general public for the duration of the Games, which open next week. That means being taken from the Beijing airport in special vehicles to a hotel surrounded by temporary barricades that keep participants in and the public out.

“I know the only experience of Beijing I’m going to experience is the Beijing I will see out of my bus window and my hotel window,” said Associated Press photo editor Yirmiyan Arthur, who arrived this week. “I’m not really going to experience China, I’m just going to experience the Olympics within the bubble.”

The experiences of AP journalists who have arrived or are preparing to depart offers a glimpse into life inside the bubble.

Photographer Jae Hong said he had been warned about the bubble but seeing it in effect in Beijing was still a shock. He described seeing passengers met by workers in white, full-body protective gear. Everyone is tested for COVID-19 at the airport before being transported to their barricaded hotels, the entrances protected by round-the-clock guards.

Organizers want to keep any infections from getting out of the bubble, as well as spreading within the bubble, a heightened concern with the easily transmissible omicron variant. Everyone is tested daily — failing to get tested the previous evening means being stuck in your hotel the next day.

So far, organizers said Thursday there have been 129 positive tests among the 4,046 people who have arrived for the Games. Of those, two are either athletes or team officials. The rest are other participants such as the media. Those who test positive are taken to a hospital if they have symptoms or a quarantine hotel if they do not.

Even getting to China can be worrying, requiring multiple negative COVID-19 tests entered into an app that displays your health status. That kept Arthur on edge during her journey from New Delhi to Beijing via Tokyo. A colleague who had already arrived in Beijing helped her download the app. Then she saw the health workers in biohazard suits after she got off the plane.

“In the airport it’s a bit scary, it’s almost like a hospital that was treating COVID patients in the second wave,” she said, referring to India’s devastating surge in March 2021.

Tokyo also had strict rules for the Summer Olympics last year, but participants were allowed outside of the bubble after two weeks.

AP video journalist Johnson Lai, who has yet to depart for the Olympics, is facing stress because China has no formal relations with Taiwan, his self-governing homeland that Beijing claims as its own territory.

That meant he was unable to complete the form in the Olympics app to get a code, which requires a test conducted at a China-approved hospital. “There’s a lot of uncertain matters that we can’t control," he said.

Outside the bubble, Beijing authorities locked down more neighborhoods in the city's Fengtai district on Thursday as they try to snuff out a delta variant outbreak that has infected about 70 people.

China has a “zero tolerance” policy under which it quickly locks down affected areas and conducts mass testing of residents to find infections and isolate them. All 2 million residents of Fengtai are undergoing a third round of testing since last weekend.

The Beijing outbreak has spread to neighboring provinces. After four cases were reported in the city of Langfang, just south of Beijing in Hebei province, authorities suspended travel between the cities to try to prevent further spread.

Arthur, the photo editor, could see other passengers at the airport from a bus, a view of people outside the Olympics bubble. “And you see ... oh, there’s life out there," she said, "and you’re like, oh my God, it’s so near and yet so far.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-China names men's hockey team of mostly foreign-born players

    China's 25-member men's ice hockey team for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics is comprised mostly of foreign-born players, including five who have played in North America's National Hockey League, according to a roster on the Games website. As host nation, China automatically qualified for the 12-team hockey tournament, but its place became uncertain after the International Ice Hockey Federation in September expressed concern about the team's quality, saying its participation would hinge in part on player eligibility rules. The team was cleared in December to participate in Beijing, where the Olympics begin on Feb. 4, with the men's hockey tournament beginning on Feb 9.

  • Stripping China From Emerging Markets Is Wall Street's New Craze

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- As Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.’s emerging-market team talked with one of their biggest clients in early 2021, a question arose: Would it be possible to take China out of an ­emerging-market stock portfolio?Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Mar

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. While many have benefitted economically, the price has been paid by those who wanted more freedom, from ethnic groups in the far western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang to the largely student-led protesters in Hong Kong in 2019.

  • US Olympians get red carpet send-off to Beijing

    Cowbells rang and tiny US flags waved inside an airplane hanger at Los Angeles International Airport as the US Olympic team departed for the Beijing Olympics Thursday morning. (jAN. 27)

  • Crowds throng Shanghai train station during Chinese New Year travel rush

    Crowds of travellers pack into a train station in Shanghai to go home during the Chinese New Year travel rush a few days ahead of the annual holiday. Many passengers who were prevented from journeying home over the past two years due to the pandemic say they were willing to make the trip this year, despite particularly strict travel and Covid testing requirements.

  • New Detroit figure skating academy offers lesson for the young and old

    The Dream Detroit Skating Academy is a new figure skating club based in Detroit for aspiring skaters four years old and up.

  • Olympians warned to bring burner phones to Beijing

    When Olympic athletes from all over the world land in Beijing for the 2022 Olympic Games, they'll be loaded up with burner phones and will likely leave their own devices behind.Why it matters: Athletes are headed to the Beijing Olympics with mixed guidance from their home countries about whether their personal information will be safe online and their devices will be secure.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChina is trying to put

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Elon Musk joked that McDonald's should accept Dogecoin. Here's why that doesn't make any sense.

    "I will eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald's accepts Dogecoin," Musk said on Tuesday morning. McDonald's doesn't accept any form of cryptocurrency.

  • China property shares slump as planned U.S. rate hike adds to woes

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group shares slumped on Thursday after the developer's thinly detailed roadmap for restructuring left investors dissatisfied and its indebted peers also fell on concerns higher interest rates would raise financing costs. Regulatory curbs on borrowing have driven China's property sector into crisis, highlighted by Evergrande, the world's most indebted property firm. The contagion has engulfed other Chinese developers, roiled global financial markets in the past year and contributed to a slump in China's property market, which accounts for a quarter of its economy.

  • U.S. urges China to use influence with Moscow over Ukraine

    BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday called on China to use its influence with Russia to urge a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-sees-some-room-dialogue-after-us-security-response-2022-01-27, but policy experts doubted Beijing would back Washington in the standoff. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Beijing said it wanted all sides to remain calm and "refrain from doing things that agitate tensions and hype up the crisis."

  • FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S

    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday voted to revoke the authorization for China Unicom's U.S. unit to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns. The 4-0 vote to revoke the authority that had been granted in 2002 is the latest move by the American regulator to bar Chinese telecommunications carriers from the United States because of national security concerns. The order requires China Unicom Americas to end domestic interstate and international telecommunications services in the United States within 60 days of the order's publication.

  • African diplomats are live-streaming and making deliveries to China’s consumers

    Rwanda and Ethiopia are using ingenious marketing approaches to attract e-commerce users in China and increase their exports to the Asian country. Last week, Rwanda’s ambassador to China, James Kimonyo, rode a bike to deliver Rwandan coffee to a customer who had ordered it from the online retailer JD.com. Donning the company’s attire—a red helmet, face mask, and jacket—and with JD.com workers in tow, Kimonyo went to the customer’s house, delivered the coffee and signed a certificate thanking her for buying a Rwandan product, Rwanda’s New Times reported.

  • 'There will be no change': U.S. bats down Russian demands in Ukraine crisis

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. made no concessions in its written response to Russia’s demand that NATO ban Ukraine from joining the powerful military alliance.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Abruptly Surges in Record Short Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures suddenly spiked the most on record Thursday afternoon, a dramatic move that signaled bearish wagers being squeezed out of the market.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natur

  • Ride the Rocky Mountaineer After Sailing to Alaska With This New Cruise Package

    Passengers will have the option for pre or post-cruise trips journeying through the Canadian Rockies between Calgary and Vancouver.

  • Texas dog walker permanently disfigured in 'bloodthirsty' attack by 2 dogs, lawsuit says

    Jacqueline Claire Durand, 22, a dog walker, was permanently disfigured last month in an attack by two dogs she was hired to walk, according to lawsuit.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Los Angeles Sees First Cases Of New “Stealth” Omicron Strain, BA.2, One Day After California Reports 11 Infections

    UPDATED, 3:02 PM: Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer confirmed today that the new strain of Omicron, dubbed BA.2, has been found in the Southern California metropolis. For the week of January 2-8, she announced BA.2 was detected in 4 cases in the county. That’s a very small number of cases, given that 25% […]

  • Queen Mary, once at risk of capsizing, gets a new lease on life starting February

    Critical repairs to reopen the Queen Mary ship to the public will begin next month, Long Beach officials said, and should be completed by the end of 2022.