In Beijung, Hungarian PM Orban holds first talks with Putin since invasion of Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Oct. 17 where they held talks, Reuters reports.

Orban is the only European Union leader go to Beijing for China’s Belt and Road forum. This is his first personal meeting and talks with the dictator since Moscow unleashed its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Putin told Orban that because of the attack, the opportunities for developing relations are "very limited," but "with many European countries they remain, and one of (these countries) is Hungary."

According to the Hungarian Telex.hu news portal, Orban emphasized the importance of "peace" and said that it was "extremely important for the entire continent, including Hungary, to put an end to the influx of refugees, sanctions, and wars."

Orban has repeatedly spread Russian narratives and opposed providing Ukraine with aid in countering Russian aggression. Earlier, he stated that Budapest would not support Kyiv in any issue of international relations until "Ukraine restores the former rights of ethnic Hungarians on its territory."

After the outbreak of the full-scale war, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto repeatedly visited Moscow to negotiate energy deals.

