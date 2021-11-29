‘You’re Being WHAT’:Ari Lennox Reportedly Detained at Amsterdam Airport After Singer Claims She Was Racially Profiled by Security, Fans React

Ari Lennox has fans worried after the R&B songstress took to her Twitter account in the early morning hours, U.S. time, to reveal to fans that she had been arrested while in Europe. The “Shea Butter Baby” singer also claimed that this all took place after a woman reportedly racially profiled her.

The incident appeared to have taken place shortly after the 30-year-old arrived at the Netherlands-based airport because at 4:16 EST on Monday, Nov. 29, the “Dreamville” artist wrote on her social media platform “F–k Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”

Ari Lennox says she was racially profiled while traveling through an Amsterdam airport, then and later arrested. Photo: @Arilennox / Instagram

The “Pressure” singer returned roughly 20 minutes later with another post. This time she revealed the news that shocked many fans: “They’re arresting me,” and “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

She added, “Racism. Wow Amsterdam I’m horrified. I was so happy to travel and this evil woman… I’ve never experienced racism so blatant.” “I just want to go home,” she continued. “I’ll never leave my house again.”

Though Lennox didn’t provide further details surrounding what exactly led to her being detained, Reuters reported that according to a statement from Dutch military police, the Grammy-nominated star was arrested at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on Monday for disturbing public order.

Authorities, who are reportedly in charge of security at the airport, also told the publication that the Washington, D.C., native was being held because she was reportedly aggressive toward an airline official and was allegedly drunk during the time of the incident. Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for the Dutch police, told reporters, “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down.” Kapel added, “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

The spokesperson also noted that police were investigating threats Lennox allegedly made toward the airline official. Supporters of the singers took to their respective social media platforms, shocked and equally heated upon hearing news of Lennox’s arrest.

“You’re being WHAT???” wrote one Twitter user.

Another person commented, “Of course now they are claiming she is drunk instead of investigating the claim of racial profiling. Not the first time I’ve heard about Amsterdam and the Netherlands being racist. Never going there.”

At the time this report was published, the “Unloyal” singer had not provided fans an update on her arrest.

