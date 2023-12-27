What’s being built there? Hawaiian restaurant + New peach orchard subdivision + more

Welcome to “What’s being built there?” an occasional feature where the Tri-City Herald answers questions about construction taking place around town.

Kennewick

Tropic Hunger Restaurant

5210 W. Okanogan Place

Construction crews work on framing the building for the new Tropic Hunger restaurant on West Okanogan Avenue adjacent to the Edison Food Park.

The future home of Tropic Hunger, serving Hawaiian plates, is taking shape next to Edison Food Park, a food truck plaza north of Kamiakin High School.

Tropic Hunger and its sibling, the Local Bite, are owned by Rachel Lundegard and her husband, Scott.

Lundegard serves both menus from the blue Local Bite food truck in the parking lot. The Hawaiian plate lunch business will move into the new space when it’s ready in 2024.

Its future restaurant is part of a 2,223-square-foot commercial building being built by Tim Bush’s TTB Investments as part of a larger development on Okanogan Place.

Sanders Peach Farm subdivision

1929 W. 10th Ave.

The well-known Sanders peach farm is being transformed into a small subdivision on West 10th Avenue just east of South Vancouver Street in central Kennewick.

A well-known Kennewick peach farm is being transformed into a small subdivision near West 10th Avenue and South Vancouver Street in central Kennewick.

Sanders Peaches announced it was shutting down in 2022 after the 3.76-acre property was sold to Thomas Wei.

Wei is preparing the land for a 17-lot subdivision built around the future extension of South Underwood Place, which will end in a cul-de-sac.

Kennewick planning documents indicate the original home, built in 1920, will remain. Extended drives will provide access to flag lots that don’t front the main street.

Sanders, who died in 2020, bought the former Gravenslund home in 1968 and owned it until his death, according to his obituary.

Workers are digging trenches across the property to accommodate a gas main, according to building permits.

Hungry Generation Church lot

1120 N. Edison St. and 5121 W. Canal Drive

Hungry Generation Church was ordered to halt work on a parking lot for its new Kennewick church on Dec. 20..

The city of Kennewick said it is waiting for a few outstanding items before it can finalize a construction permit for the 172-space lot, which spans parcels at both 1120 N. Edison St. and behind the main building at 5121 W. Canal drive.

Hungry Generation bought a former government office building on Edison together with a vacant 3-acre parcel behind it in December 2021 and set out to create a modern sanctuary that can serve up to 1,000. Plans include a school as well.

The Canal Drive property was mostly cleared before the city ordered the work halted..

The city said both projects were issued civil plan project approval earlier this year, but do not have final construction permits. The parking lot will have lighting, sidewalks and landscaping. The church is raising $5.36 million to support the project.

Pasco

Take 5 Oil Change

5822 Road 68

Construction crews work on the new three bay Take 5 Oil Change building on the corner of Road 68 and Three Rivers Drive in west Pasco.

Hogback Three Rivers LLC is building a new Take 5 oil change facility with three service bays and four parking spots.

The project is valued at $650,000.

The oil change is next to a newly opened Starbucks at 5818 Road 68.

Take 5, based in Metairie, La., is a national oil change brand with one location in Washington, on Newport Highway in Spokane. It specializes in 10-minute oil changes performed while customers remain in their cars.

