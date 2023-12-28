What’s being built there? Hollywood’s ‘University Station’ to offer affordable housing, with 216 apartments

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects.

The location? It is located on N. 21st Ave/Dixie Highway, just a few blocks north of Hollywood Boulevard in the downtown. It is across from the future home of the Broward Commuter Rail South station, on the Florida East Coast Railway tracks that currently caters to cargo and to Brightline.

The new construction is on 2.5 acres of city-owned real estate.

What’s planned? University Station will offer two buildings of workforce and affordable housing, retail spaces, and a 635-space parking garage. Barry University’s College of Nursing and Health Services will also be located on site. University Station will consist of 216 apartments and more than 2,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

University Station homes will have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.

What will the apartments cost? The property will have 108 one-bedroom and 108 two-bedroom floorplans. The quarters range from 621 square feet to 899 square feet. They will be reserved for singles and families at various income levels, with rents ranging from $374 to $1,634. “There is a demand and a need in South Florida for affordable rent and projects such as University Station will help but more are needed for sure,” said city spokeswoman Joann Hussey.

Broward County records show the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Hollywood is $2,821, but the median income for a renter there is $43,079. That’s a monthly affordability gap of $1,744. Hollywood has a supply gap of 6,800 units, according to county records.

What’s being replaced? This was the former site of the city’s shuffleboard court and old firehouse. The fire station was built anew a couple blocks north, and the building was leased to Barry University’s College of Nursing and Health Services. Barry University is currently operating in a city community center during the construction.

When will construction be finished? It could be completed in 2025.

Will there be stores? There are no specific plans for the retail space, but there could be restaurants and “some sort of retail that would supplement the diverse community,” Hussey said.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com Follow on X, formerly Twitter, @LisaHuriash