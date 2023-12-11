What’s being built there? Hundreds more rental apartments planned for Coral Springs

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects.

The location? 3210 N. University Drive, at the southwest corner of University Drive and Sample Road in Coral Springs. It is one block from the spot where the city hosts its Farmer’s Market and art fairs.

What’s planned? Half of the homes have already been built and leased at Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs, a 7-acre site of the city’s new downtown. Now construction has started on the second phase of the rental unit project, which is just north on the site. When it’s fully built, there will be nightlife, restaurant and retail venues and rental apartments.

Both the south and north section of the apartment complex called “Modera Coral Springs” will have eight floors with retail space on the ground level. The south block that has been completed has 351 rental units. The north block under construction will have 353 units. Construction is estimated to complete in fall 2025.

Also still to come: A Hyatt hotel that will be eight stories with 144 rooms. “Hyatt Place Hotel will be the crown jewel of Downtown Coral Springs,” said a city spokeswoman. “With plans for a rooftop bar and state-of-the-art amenities, residents and visitors will flock to the heart of the city to experience all the hotel has to offer.”

Rod Sheldon, the developer for the hotel portion, said hotel construction start is expected within the next six months, just west of the south apartment building. There will be a pool for guests and for the public, a rooftop restaurant and bar with “great sunset views.”

What will the apartments cost? Studio units start at $1,985 a month; studio with a den is $2,069; one bedroom is $2,240; two bedrooms are $2,591 and the largest unit, a three bedroom, starts at $3,309 a month. Pets are allowed, up to two creatures, and reserved parking spots are an extra fee, up to two cars. The amenities include a pool, 24-hour fitness center, golf simulator and a pool table on the rooftop. Prices for the second phase, the northern building, are anticipated to be the same.

What’s being replaced? Demolished was the 10-story Coral Springs Financial Plaza, which was built in 1976 and once was the tallest building west of Interstate 95.

When will construction be finished? By the end of 2025, predicts Sheldon. “It’s long awaited and happily embraced by the community,” he said. “I think it’s beautiful now, it’s just halfway built.”

Sheldon said when it’s over, it will be an estimated $250 million project.

Will there be stores? The downtown area has long been envisioned as a place to live, work and place. And of course, shop. Sheldon said the ground floor of the project will have retail, primarily restaurants including American and Italian. Tacocraft Taqueria is now under construction. There will also be a fitness center among the retail shops.

