What’s being built there? Local Bounti update + car wash + strip mall

Kennewick

Calvary Chapel of Tri-Cities

10611 W. Clearwater Ave.

Construction workers continue their efforts on a new building being added to the campus of Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities at 10611 W. Clearwater Ave. in west Kennewick.

Calvary Chapel is constructing an addition to house a new fellowship hall, sanctuary, classrooms and a cafe on the west side of its existing education building.

Hummel Construction and Development LLC is the general contractor for the two-story, 45,616-square-foot project. DKEI Architectural Services is the architect.

The city of Kennewick approved the $6 million project in late 2022. Construction is ongoing.

AutoZone (expansion)

220 W. Fourth Ave.

The AutoZone parts store on West Fourth Avenue in Kennewick is preparing to expand its warehouse space.

AutoZone, the Memphis, Tenn.-based auto parts retailer, is constructing a 18,850-square-foot warehouse addition to its existing retail business in central Kennewick.

The addition is expected to serve five 18-wheel deliveries per week as well as three to four hub vans serving sister stores in the region per day. The store serves 1,844 walk-in customers per week, which is not expected to change, according to a checklist submitted under the State Environmental Policy Act.

J-U-B Engineers is the designer.

Pasco

Local Bounti (update)

950 S. Elm St.

A company report says that work is nearly complete on the 217,000-square-foot greenhouse and packaging structure for Local Bounti situated just south of A Street between the intersections Elm Street and Oregon Avenue in Pasco. Constructions workers are now focusing on overhead and underground infrastructure at the site. The company sells fresh, locally grown salads and lettuces to stores all across the Pacific Northwest. The company plans to grow a variety of lettuces and package the salads and lettuce in Pasco for distribution to grocery stores within 400 miles, which will allow them to ship to locations all across Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Local Bounti Northwest LLC, a Livingston, Mont.-based indoor agriculture company focused on lettuce and other greens (but not cannabis) has shifted gears at its Pasco greenhouse. With the shell of the building now complete, it is constructing the interior of its 242,115-square-foot growing facility.

The site is near East Lewis and “A” streets in east Pasco.

Local Bounti, a publicly traded company, shared an update on its progress in Pasco in its third-quarter financial report, released in late October. Here’s what it had to say:

The greenhouse structure is now complete and overhead and underground infrastructure work is progressing. When complete, the facility will be comprised of three acres of greenhouse that will be supported by multiple Stack zones. The facility will help bolster the Company’s distribution capabilities in the Pacific Northwest and is still expected to commence operations early in the first quarter 2024, which reflects the Company’s decision to stagger construction to accommodate the commissioning of its Texas facility in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Richland

Surf Thru Car Wash

2200 Columbia Park Trail

Propery records indicate Surf Thru Express Car Wash recently purchased this parcel of land on Columbia Park Trail in Richland.

This project isn’t visible yet, but the highly visible location the northwest corner of Queensgate Drive and Columbia Park Trail guarantees is will inspire plenty of “What’s that?” when construction gear moves onto the site.

Surf Thru, which is also planning a car wash on Highway 395 in Kennewick, is preparing to construct a 5,400-square-foot car wash on a 1.28-acre site it purchased earlier this year.

Richland has determined it won’t have a significant environmental impact, according to documents filed under the State Environmental Policy Act.

Legacy Landing

3151 Duportail St.

Developer and Kennewick City Councilwoman Gretl Crawford is building Legacy Landing, a three-space retail building at 3151 Duportail St. in Richland’s Queensgate area.

The 7,000-square-foot project is near Numerica Credit Union, across Duportail from Yakima Federal. Leasing information is posted at gretlhomes.com/services

Recap for new readers

West Richland retail, office, coffee

1450 Bombing Range Road

A three-building retail-and-office complex anchored by Swigg Coffee Bar is taking shape next to Bombing Range Road at Paradise Road.

The project is next to a Circle K fueling station and convenience store, across from Yoke’s Fresh Market. SVN Commercial Real Estate Advisors is the leasing agent.

Richland 55+ apartments

Affinity at Badger Mountain, 2291 Storehouse Ave., near Dallas Road and Interstate 82, is a 170-unit apartment complex catering to seniors. The $30 million complex is a sister to Affinity projects in Kennewick and Pasco.

