‘Being deepfaked showed me how easy it is to hack a bank account’

The pair of eyes staring back at me from the computer screen are unmistakably mine.

But the strange thing is that I am not the person standing in front of the camera. That honour goes to one of the developers working at the “fraud lab” I’m in.

I’ve been deepfaked, a process that technology has made easy. A picture was taken of me on a smartphone and seconds later, anyone in the lab could become me – at least online.

Deepfaking sees one person take on the face or even the voice of another digitally, meaning they can take pictures and videos as if they were the person they’ve copied. It’s essentially a filter.

As more of the lab staff move to stand in front of the camera, more versions of my face appear.

It’s a good way to test out different hairstyles, as the software isn’t adept at copying hair. I materialise with a blonde bob, brunette waves, and even bald, but all the faces are most definitely mine.

It is very disconcerting, but the technology is not unfamiliar. As a teenager, I used Snapchat filters, and while I am no influencer, I do occasionally use TikTok filters to alter my appearance, mainly out of curiosity.

The number of fraud attacks using deepfakes increased 31 times between 2022 and 2023, a report from verification company Onfido found.

Using a deepfaked image, scammers can bypass an identity verification process, and set up bank accounts in fake names, through which they can move dirty money.

Standing in the room in front of the screen, it is easy to tell whose face is the real one, but without the instant comparison, detecting the deepfakes suddenly becomes much more difficult.

It dawns on me that with images taken from my social media and a random ID document, scammers could quite easily take on my identity and even infiltrate my bank accounts, without my knowledge or consent.

But it’s not only scammers who are using deepfake technology in their everyday lives.

Enterprising job seekers have done interviews for friends “wearing” their face – although most are eventually caught by recruiters.

Pornography makes up 98pc of all deepfake videos, the 2023 State of Deepfakes report from Home Security Heroes found, and the number of videos online has increased by 550pc since 2018.

Some celebrities, including rapper Jay-Z, have taken action against videos using their likeness, and A-list stars made the use of deepfake actors part of this year’s Hollywood strike.

While the technology has been used to “de-age” actors, and will be used in upcoming film Here, featuring Paul Bettany and Tom Hanks, there have also been fears it will replace human performances entirely.

All you need is an app

The technology to deepfake a person can be downloaded on app stores on all devices.

The more sophisticated the deepfake – the more pictures it is based on – the harder it is to spot. For fraud experts, this is a nightmare.

Onfido provides online identity verification for financial companies, including Barclays, BT, and Revolut.

Users are instructed to take a picture, which is compared to an image of their passport or driver’s licence, or a video of themselves turning their head from side to side.

Simon Horswell, a fraud specialist at Onfido, says: “In 2021, you didn’t see them. We would have literally a handful of deepfake attempts.

He adds: “But because it has become that much more accessible and the entry requirement, the technical knowledge required to use these tools has come down so much, we’ve seen this huge increase, year-on-year.”

Fraudsters try to get around the system in a number of ways. Using software typically used by app designers and testers, they can create a virtual room on a virtual phone (which is actually operated by laptop), to make it look as if a photo of a fake ID is a real image.

In Europe, the most popular documents to fake are National ID cards, but in the United States, passports are the most replicated form of identification.

A British passport is the fifth most popular document, according to the report, making up more than 7pc of fraudulent IDs on the continent.

Businesses in Europe and North America are more likely to see more severe fraud than companies in Asia, including the use of deepfakes.

But the most popular document to fake worldwide is the Indian passport, followed by the Italian equivalent and the Indonesian National Identity Card.

The gambling industry has overtaken professional services to be the most targeted sector of the economy, as fraudsters continue to target financial services.

Onfido uses synthesised fraud data to train its fraud prevention models, but the experts are always one step behind the scammers, who innovate rapidly.

Real life data on frauds that happen to consumers is better, but data protection rules mean that it can’t be stored for the time it is needed to train the models.

The company tries to stop the attacks at the source, by stopping scammers hijacking the cameras of devices.

Metadata, or information about the pictures being taken, helps flag documents that are suspicious. Faces that don’t match, or document numbers that have been used more than once, are also immediate giveaways.

Using video verification makes it much harder for the fraudsters to make deepfakes, which need to be more sophisticated to make the movements convincing.

Mr Horswell says because the technology is so accessible, scammers are sharing information about how to deepfake more successfully with each other.

He says: “You’ve got organised groups doing it and then just individuals sat at home behind a keyboard. It is becoming incredibly easy, that is the point. It’s not that difficult, you don’t need a PhD.”

Recommended

The six most common scams – and how to avoid them

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.