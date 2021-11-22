After being found guilty, Springfield man faces mandatory natural life sentence

A Springfield man found guilty by a Sangamon County jury for his part in a 2018 shooting in the 2000 block of Bradley Court faces a mandatory natural life sentence.

Dwayne K. Taylor, 50, will be sentenced before Associate Judge Rudolph Braud Jr. January 14, 2022.

Taylor was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm, being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

See also: Measure would change state historian position, sever ties between ALPLM and foundation

Taylor was on parole at the time of the May 1, 2018 offense.

Taylor initially had claimed self-defense in shooting Artemus Hunter, also of Springfield, in the left bicep with a revolver during the course of an argument. The jury never heard instructions about self-defense because Taylor testified that he never touched the revolver.

Taylor fled the scene of the shooting in Hunter's car. The revolver was later found loaded with two live rounds and one spent casing by a maintenance worker near Feitshans Elementary School, 1101 S. 15th St.

Prior to the trial, Sangamon County state's attorney Dan Wright filed a notice of intent to seek a mandatory natural life sentence pursuant to the Illinois Habitual Criminals statute.

Illinois law permits a state’s attorney to seek adjudication of a defendant as a habitual criminal after conviction of a third Class X offense within a period of 20 years (not including any time in which the individual was in custody) and the person was at least 21 upon commission of the first Class X or greater offense.

A Class X felony is the most serious felony offense on the books in Illinois.

Taylor had two Class X armed robbery offenses out of Cook County in 1992 and 2005.

During the trial, the state’s attorney’s office presented a series of telephone calls made by Taylor from the Sangamon County Jail requesting that various third parties take steps on the outside to influence witnesses in the case.

Hunter did not testify at the trial.

Story continues

More: ALPLM's copy of the Gettysburg Address goes on display Friday. Here's how to see it

Wright said Taylor's extensive history of forcible felonies, drug dealing and gun offenses has come to an end.

"We will seek a mandatory natural life sentence as permitted under current Illinois law," he added. "Mr. Taylor is a perfect example of the critical need to preserve the ability of law enforcement to get violent criminals off the streets and behind bars where they cannot harm law-abiding citizens.”

Wright was assisted at the trial by Meghan McCarthy.

Longtime Springfield attorney James "Jay" Elmore represented Taylor. It marked Elmore's final trial before retiring.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: A Springfield IL man faces a mandatory natural life sentence