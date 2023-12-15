‘Being such a good boy for Santa;’ Local K-9 gets new protective vest

A local police K-9 has more protection in the field.

>>RELATED: Local K-9 receives bulletproof, stab proof vest

Huber Heights Police posted pictures on its social media page of K-9 Samo receiving an early Christmas present, his brand-new vest

The Ohio Law Enforcement K-9 Association also congratulation Samo on getting his new vest.

“Congrats to K9 Officer Samo and his handler Officer Waler!” they wrote on its Facebook page. “He is being such a good boy for Santa!!!!!”

Samo is Huber Heights’ only K-9 officer.

News Center 7 previously reported that K9 Maverick from the Greene County Sheriff’s officer also received a new bulletproof/stab proof vest.

Photo credit to Huber Heights Police Facebook

Photo credit to Huber Heights Police Facebook