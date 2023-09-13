Being Harry Maguire must be exhausting – cruel football fans are hunting him

There are few football careers currently as compelling as that of Harry Maguire, the man who seems to live every rare minute that he has on the pitch trying to outrun the shadow of some catastrophe or other and, it has to be said, not always succeeding.

This was an England performance that shimmered with real promise at times against one of the form teams from Europe’s second tier, spiced with the historic enmity of a singular British rivalry. Jude Bellingham played once again like he could be one of the greatest midfielders England has ever had. Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden seized their chance. But Maguire? A rich story of such oscillating fortune that it is hard to take your eyes off him.

He was only a second-half substitute – and what a second half it turned out to be. From his arrival on the pitch at Hampden he was goaded mercilessly by the Scottish crowd; scored an own goal; and was given the captaincy after Harry Kane departed. During all this drama, the England fans maintained a staunch defence of him. In fact, as well as singing the song they always sing about him, they composed a couple more just for the occasion.

As Maguire finally left the pitch, having joined his team-mates in thanks in front of the away support, those in the stand would still not let go. They sang his song – the one that ends “his head’s f------ massive”– until he turned to acknowledge them one final time. There was a last look back in thanks from Maguire, and a grateful pump of the fist.

All of this had taken place in the space of around 50 minutes. It must have been emotionally exhausting to live through, but also entirely in keeping with the Maguire story.

Harry Maguire thanks the England fans for their support on another challenging night for the defender - Reuters/Carl Recine

He had started against Ukraine on Saturday, as he does regularly for Gareth Southgate – unwilling to break the cord with one of the stalwarts of his seven years in charge. Lewis Dunk took Maguire’s place in the XI for Glasgow but then, with England two goals up and the team still inside at half-time so Maguire emerged to replace Marc Guehi, ahead of Levi Colwill and Fikayo Tomori.

The great Maguire tale just refuses to end. Written out at Manchester United, unwilling to leave for West Ham or anywhere else, and an England international now first and foremost when it comes to first-team minutes, he has become what all footballers dread. He is the punchline now. The focus of the crowd’s provocations – he is hunted for their sport. Football has always indulged these cruelties, and they can take on an unstoppable momentum.

Every Maguire touch was prefaced with a tremulous note to suggest the possibility of a mistake. Each successful pass followed by guffawing mock celebration. At that point Maguire was under no pressure from a Scotland team that had enough to worry about without having to press England’s centre-backs. But, nevertheless, Maguire’s moment of catastrophe would arrive.

Sometimes, it is hard to explain why he does the things he does. This time it may have been no more complex than the fact that he has played very little football this season. His start against Ukraine was just his second set of competitive minutes after the 23 he was given in a dismal late defeat by Arsenal the weekend before last.

In possession he was fine. It was when he wafted a foot at Andy Robertson’s whipped cross from the right on 67 minutes, that it felt different – that calamity was once again just at Maguire’s shoulder.

England fans are the last constituency prepared to take Maguire’s side

At this point it should be said that the England fans are the last constituency – Southgate apart – prepared to take Maguire’s side. He has long since lost the United fans. Even the Hampden stadium announcer could scarcely conceal his relish at naming Maguire as Scotland’s goalscorer. Hampden seemed to regard its part in Maguire’s error as a small return on a lean night.

Still time for one more twist. Kane’s goal for England with nine minutes remaining took the last defiance out of a home crowd that had been dubious about their side’s prospects from early on. Maguire had a minor part in Kane’s goal too – it was his pass forward to Bellingham that moved England up the pitch. That is why Southgate likes him, as a competent passer of the ball, even if he has always been the junior partner to John Stones.

When Kane was summoned off, he took his armband to Maguire who, on the occasion of his 59th England cap, was once more the senior man on the pitch for his country. “Harry Maguire,” sang the away fans to their now hushed counterparts in the home seats, “he scored cos you’re s---”.

Will we see Maguire again in an England shirt? There are four international games before Christmas, although much will have to change for him at United between now and the next against Australia at Wembley on October 13 for him to be a viable contender for the squad. He has been the author of much of his own decline – his last two goals, it is hard to ignore, were for Sevilla and Scotland.

Yet, there is an unusual robustness about him that makes you wonder. For better or for worse, he keeps asking for the ball. There are others, finding themselves in his situation, who would not.

