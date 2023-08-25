Being a man revealed as one of 11 key dementia risk factors

Scientists have managed to whittle down the list of dementia risks to 11 key factors - VLADST/DIGITAL VISION VECTORS

Being a man is one of 11 risk factors for developing dementia, a new study by Oxford University has revealed.

Scientists have managed to whittle down the list of dementia risks to 11 key factors and create a tool that can “strongly predict” the chance of people developing the disease within 14 years.

The researchers analysed 220,762 people aged 50 to 73 from the UK Biobank study and 2,934 from the Whitehall II study and developed a new tool called the UK Biobank Dementia Risk Score (UKBDRS).

Previous studies have shown women are more likely to get dementia but this study found being a man was a prominent risk.

The authors hypothesised that dementia is more common in men at the age of people studied but that older men are more likely to suffer from other comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease. They therefore generally die younger, which may result in the greater number of cases among older women than men.

Professor Sana Suri, co-author of the study, said that they would “continue to observe what happens as the UK Biobank population ages, and see whether the risk for men and women changes with age”, adding that it needed further investigation.

Researchers also found that the less time spent in education, lower income and whether someone lived alone, were all key risk factors.

The results also revealed lifestyle and health conditions could increase someone’s chances of dementia, such as those with a history of diabetes, depression, and conditions like high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

A combination of diabetes, depression and high blood pressure can triple the risk of developing the condition.

New and improved risk scoring

The new UK Biobank tool was found to be more accurate than three widely used dementia risk scores originally developed in Australia (ANU-ADRI), Finland (CAIDE), and the UK (DRS).

Within 14 years, nearly two per cent of people in the UK Biobank group developed dementia.



The study, published today in the British Medical Journal, was also able to separately identify those carrying the APOE gene, a known risk factor that produces a cholesterol-carrying protein in the bloodstream.

This was then used to create a new risk tool, UKBDRS-APOE, that is even more accurate than the UKBDRS.

Researchers believe the accuracy of this risk score could be further improved by adding cognitive tests, a brain scan, and a blood test for indicators of neurodegeneration.

Dr Raihaan Patel, the lead author from University of Oxford’s department of psychiatry said: “The UKBDRS may best be used as an initial screening tool to stratify people into risk groups, and those identified as high risk could then benefit from the more time intensive follow-up assessments described above for more detailed characterisation.”

Professor Suri added: “While older age, 60 and above, and APOE confer the greatest risk; modifiable factors such as diabetes, depression, and high blood pressure also have a key role.”



