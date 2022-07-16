After being sentenced to life, man files motion to withdraw guilty plea in child torture case

Jul. 16—A man sentenced last month to life plus 136 years in prison in a case described by prosecutors as "child torture" filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, according to court documents.

Scott Shelby, 47, pleaded guilty during the second day of evidence in his trial concerning multiple counts of child molestation and first-degree child cruelty against four children in his care.

Shelby was charged with forcing the children to perform sex acts on one another and inflicting severe physical and mental pain on the children.

During the opening statements of the trial, Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler said this was not a case of simply physical or sexual abuse but "child torture."

After testimony from one of the children, defense attorney Kyle Denslow told the judge that they wanted to spare the children from further trauma.

Shelby and Denslow, filed the motion July 7 to withdraw the plea, claiming that the plea was not "knowingly and voluntarily made."

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Monday, July 18.

The Times left voicemails for Denslow seeking comment.

Shelby will have an attorney appointed to represent him, according to the motion.