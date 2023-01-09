After being shot elsewhere, man drove himself to Indio, police say

An Indio police car.

After being shot elsewhere, a man drove himself to Indio, where police found him in the car early Sunday.

Officers found him while responding to a report of a crash on Varner Road near the I-10 Auto Mall about 1:50 a.m., Indio police spokesperson Ben Guitron said.

He did not have detailed information about the man's condition, but said officers at the scene reported that he was not seriously injured and did not need to be hospitalized.

The officers saw no evidence a crash had happened where they found the car. They spoke to the man and determined the shooting had occurred outside of Indio, possibly in either La Quinta or Palm Desert, Guitron said.

They turned over the investigation to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, which polices those cities.

The sheriff's department did not respond to multiple Desert Sun inquiries for information about the shooting and investigation.

