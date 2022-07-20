Being shown the door.

#Myers-SmallOut

The Rochester school board informed Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small Tuesday night it wants to negotiate for her departure, three sources said Wednesday morning, ending her tenure halfway through her four-year contract. Linda Cimusz, who served once before as interim superintendent, will do so again while the board seeks a permanent replacement. The timing of the change has not been finalized, but it is expected to happen within the next few weeks. Board members said Myers-Small’s performance reviews were negative, leading them to the decision to find another leader. There has been significant turnover in the district’s top job in recent years, with five different full-time superintendents serving between 2008 and 2022.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small answers questions about an incident at Enrico Fermi School 17 on May 27, 2022.

A judge on Monday sentenced Edgar Tolentino to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 71-year-old Irondequoit man during an attempted carjacking in April 2021. Tolentino was 16 when he and Anthony Jacobs, also 16 at the time, tried to carjack Richard Sciascia in Gates. When Sciascia refused to give up his vehicle, Tolentino shot him in the upper body. He later died from his wounds. Last month, Tolentino pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jacobs pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree attempted murder. His sentencing is set for later this week.

Red Bird, a specialty food market in Fairport Village Landing Plaza, has new owners, Ryann Guglielmo and her mother, Debbie Bouchard. They reopened the 14-year-old enterprise July 13, after buying it from LuAnn Trapatsos. Nearly everything in the store, down to the bulk items, is crafted in the area, from salty bread to natural peanut butter, available in 15 flavors including chocolate and butterscotch, to Guglielmo-brand Italian sauce, created by Ryann’s husband, Pauly Guglielmo. More.

