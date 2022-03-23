After being stopped for traffic offense, Grant County Kevin Owen sheriff charged with DUI

Grant County's sheriff is facing a charge of first-offense driving under the influence.

Kevin Owen, 44, was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in Codington County. He was near the intersection of state Highway 20 and 466th Avenue, according to court documents.

Owen was between South Shore and his home in Stockholm. In addition to DUI, he has been charged with an unsafe lane change or lane driving. The charges are misdemeanors. He's been released on a personal recognizance bond and is set to make his first appearance in court on May 17.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Grant County Sheriff charged with DUI after traffic stop