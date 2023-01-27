‘We’re being terrorized:’ Southwest Atlanta neighbors say they’re being kept up all night by gunfire

People living in one southwest Atlanta neighborhood said they keep hearing gunfire in the middle of the night.

“Somebody is either going to get hurt or killed,” said resident Ron Ali.

Ali shared surveillance video with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

The first video showed a white car pull up near Ivydale Court. The next video showed a man get out of a car and fire a gun.

“They don’t care about life. They don’t care about people,” Ali said.

A second video, from a few months ago, showed a white or silver car stop on Dodson Drive, near Ivydale Court. Seconds later, three gunshots are heard in the video.

Ali said he called Atlanta police and filed incident reports, but the gunfire continued.

“You can get shot just lying in your own bed,” said neighbor Ernestine Johnson.

Johnson said she has heard the gunfire and recently found two bullet holes in the side of her house.

“That’s scary, it’s really scary,” Johnson explained.

Atlanta police told Washington the incidents are still under investigation.

“We’re being terrorized,” Ali said.

Ali said he wants police patrols in the area and an APD surveillance camera placed at the intersection of Dodson Drive and Ivydale Court, to capture better video of the shooters.

