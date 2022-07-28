Beirut port blast survivors relive trauma as silos burns

KAREEM CHEHAYEB
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Rita Qadan’s heart skips a beat whenever talks about how she survived the devastating explosion in Beirut's Port two years ago. And every time she sees the massive port silos, she is reminded again of her trauma.

The port’s grain silos destroyed in the blast — a massive, charred ruin jutting into the sky — has been burning for weeks after remnants of the grains that withstood the 2020 explosion started fermenting and ignited in the summer heat. The Lebanese government said last week the fire expanded after flames reached nearby electrical cables. Experts warn the structure could collapse at any time.

On that fateful Aug. 4, 2020, hundreds of tons of explosive ammonium nitrate improperly stored in the port for years, detonated, killing more than 200 people injuring over 6,000. Entire parts of the city around the port were destroyed in the blast, and the tragedy became a searing trauma on the psyche of the entire Lebanese population.

Today, Qadan still works as a concierge at a building in Beirut's Mar Mikhael neighborhood, where she has lived for decades, her small apartment tucked in the corner of the ground floor.

The area along Beirut's waterfront has a direct view of the port and the smoldering silos. The smoke brings back horrible memories, Qadan says as she waters her plants.

The stench, seeping into her modest two-room apartment, is dizzying, she says. “I just wear my mask and stay indoors,” Qadan told The Associated Press, her voice trembling. “I’m really scared that they could fall.”

Emmanuel Durand, a French civil engineer who volunteered for the government-commissioned team of experts, says the north block's collapse in the port is inevitable and just a matter of time.

In Geneva, he has been monitoring the tilting silos from thousands of miles away using data produced by sensors he installed over a year ago, and updating a team of Lebanese government and security officials on the developments in a WhatsApp group.

“Two weeks ago the silos were tilting at 2 millimeters per day, and in the last week that has accelerated to 2.5 millimeters per hour, and that rapidly accelerates as the fire continues and causes more structural damage,” Durand told the AP. “It’s now ... a steady 6 millimeters per hour.”

Even before the fire, the northern block was on its last legs. “The fire is just finishing it off,” he said.

Durand first visited Beirut as a volunteer two weeks after the 2020 explosion, assessing damaged buildings with engineering students. He had no idea the port silos would later come occupy so much of his free time.

“I’m very wired with that particular site and with the country,” he said. “All this has been an emotional experience, but as long as nobody gets killed, I’ll be okay.”

From work, Mohammad Daife can also see the Beirut port silos. Daife, whose family-run company provides customs assistance to shipping clients, said he remained in shock for three months after the blast.

He closes his windows and keeps the air conditioner running to avoid the stench “We are very disturbed ... something could happen to our employees and families,” Daife said. “I don’t know what the government will do, but I hope they make a decision so this can end.”

Johnny Assaf can also see the silos from his small real estate agency. In the explosion, shards of glass from the windows pierced his back — one piece still hasn't been removed.

“Our fear is that it tips over, because we don’t what could happen to us if it did,” he said.

The Lebanese health and environment ministries on Monday urged residents in the area to close their windows and wear facemasks, offering instructions on how to clean dust from their cars and homes should the silos fall. But the residents are still fearful.

“My friends are leaving the area,” Assaf explained. “But there are people with nowhere else to go.”

Recommended Stories

  • Thursday evening UK news briefing: Boris Johnson's jibe at Rishi Sunak

    America in recession | The US has plunged into recession as soaring inflation hammers the world's largest economy. However, Joe Biden's long-stalled economic agenda has received a surprise breakthrough after Democrats agreed a $369bn climate deal. Meanwhile, analysts at Yale have exposed Vladimir Putin's cover-up over the Russian economy. Its experts have shown the country's economy is being "catastrophically" crippled by Western sanctions despite the Kremlin's efforts to hide it.

  • No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion

    A man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was ordered held without bond Thursday by a judge who cited overwhelming evidence and the fact that he apparently is living in the U.S. illegally. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two counts of raping the girl, who turned 10 before having the abortion in a case that has become a flashpoint in the national discussion about access to the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Fuentes, who is from Guatemala, faces the possibility of life in prison with no chance of parole.

  • China backs away from growth goal, sticks to virus controls

    China’s leaders effectively acknowledged the struggling economy won’t hit its official 5.5% growth target this year and said Thursday they will try to prop up sagging consumer demand but will stick to strict anti-COVID-19 tactics that disrupted manufacturing and trade. The announcement after a Communist Party planning meeting reflected the high cost President Xi Jinping’s government has been willing to incur to stop the virus in a politically sensitive year when Xi is widely expected to try to extend his term in power. “Policymakers implicitly walked back from the original growth target,” said Larry Hu of Macquarie Group in a report.

  • Husband and wife dead after Hopkins home explosion

    An explosion of unknown origins destroyed a home in Hopkins Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of two residents.

  • As Lebanese staple runs short, tempers flare at bakeries

    Mohamed Abu Khodr had been waiting for hours outside a Beirut bakery in hopes of buying two bags of subsidised bread he needs to feed his family. "During the war, we were not humiliated like this," said Abu Khodr, 57, a father of four, recalling Lebanon's 1975-90 civil conflict as he stood in a crowd on Thursday outside the bakery in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The problem has grown more acute since the onset of the Ukraine war, which disrupted wheat shipments from Lebanon's main grain supplier.

  • Trane Technologies (TT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Trane Technologies (TT) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Amnesty urges Egypt to free prominent activist, allow access

    A leading human rights watchdog on Thursday urged Egyptian authorities to allow the family of a prominent activist serving a five-year sentence access to him, and reiterated calls for his immediate release. For nearly 10 days, Alaa Abdel-Fattah's family members had not received any word from him and were told by prison officials that he is refusing to meet with them, Amnesty International reported. The London-based group also urged authorities to urgently grant the United Kingdom consular access to the 40-year-old computer programmer.

  • Tom Brady is back, but he's hardly the only story for Bucs

    Tom Brady is back for a 23rd season, his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Todd Bowles is starting his second stint as a NFL head coach and the Bucs are stockpiling high-profile offensive talent to help Brady pursue an eighth Super Bowl title — as evidenced by the signing Wednesday of seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones. Brady, who turns 45 soon, led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season and cited “unfinished business” as one of the reasons he decided to end the brief retirement he announced in February.

  • Jordan's king to Israeli PM: Palestinians must join regional projects

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's king told Israel's visiting prime minister on Wednesday that Palestinians should be part of U.S.-sponsored regional economic projects to underpin stability in the Middle East. Jordanian officials say Amman has been pushing Israel to include the Palestinians in water-for-energy deals that both countries are considering and which Gulf Arab countries could help finance. Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994 but the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has long weighed on their bilateral relations.

  • Minister: Lebanon to build new silos to ease wheat crisis

    Lebanon plans to build two new grain silos to fight its its worsening food security crisis, the country’s caretaker economy minister told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Amin Salam said that several countries and international organizations have expressed an interest in funding and bidding for the new silos, which will cost a total of $100 million. “We have had very serious interest from Germany, the United States, France, and even more serious interest from the United Arab Emirates,” Salam said, adding that he will visit Qatar soon to discuss the matter.

  • Palestinians strive to stop Gaza shore erosion with concrete and rubble

    Authorities in Gaza have ordered giant concrete blocks to be dropped along the shoreline as increasingly heavy seas eat into beaches that provide residents of the densely populated strip with a rare public space for relaxation. The blocks, placed on beaches and offshore, are aimed at countering waves that have grown in force, eating away the foundations of some seaside cafes and buildings. But officials, residents of beach areas and experts fear the concrete barricades may not stand another stormy winter and that high waves could cause the collapse of the coastal road and threaten homes.

  • 66 Years Ago, a B-25 Bomber Mysteriously Vanished in a Pennsylvania River

    The “Ghost Bomber of the Monongahela” is still missing, and the subject of plenty of conspiracy theories.

  • Philippine president visits quake-hit area as residents shelter outside

    BANGUED, Philippines (Reuters) -Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos promised on Thursday to help rebuild homes damaged by a powerful earthquake on the island of Luzon, as terrified residents camped out in parks and on sidewalks after hundreds of aftershocks rattled the area. The 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the northern Philippine island on Wednesday morning, killing at least five people and injuring more than 130. "For the affected and victims, let us make sure we are ready to support them and give them all they need," Marcos told officials after being briefed during to a trip to inspect the damage.

  • UPDATE 7-Powerful 7.1 earthquake strikes Philippines; at least 5 dead

    A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the northern Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday killing at least five people, damaging buildings and sending strong tremors through the capital, Manila. At least 64 people were injured and 173 buildings damaged, officials said, many in Abra province, just 11km (six miles) from the epicentre of the quake. Over 200 aftershocks have been recorded in the area, according to the state seismology agency, and 58 landslides were also reported in the aftermath.

  • Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 6 in Iran's capital

    A landslide triggered by heavy rains in northwestern Tehran killed six people on Thursday, with 14 still believed missing, Iran's state-run media reported. State TV reported that the heavy rains in the early hours of the day caused flash floods and then landslides in a neighborhood at the foothills of the Alborz mountain range. A religious shrine, Imamzadeh Davood, was also damaged.

  • Pakistan uses boats, helicopters to evacuate flood victims

    Rescuers backed by troops used boats and helicopters Wednesday to evacuate hundreds of marooned people from the country's southwest, where floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 104 people. Since June 14, the downpours have damaged bridges, roads and about 4,000 homes in Baluchistan province, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. It said 337 people have died in rain-related incidents across impoverished Pakistan.

  • Bus brakes fail before it went over cliff, killing 34 onboard, Kenya officials say

    The bus plunged off a bridge and 130 feet into the valley, media reports said.

  • Small plane crashes off Alki Beach

    An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed off Alki Beach Tuesday afternoon, the Coast Guard confirmed.

  • 10 Puppies Drown After Record Rainfall Floods Missouri Animal Shelter

    The adult dogs at Stray Paws Rescue in St. Louis survived the devastating flooding, but the puppies were unable to be rescued in time.

  • Coroner IDs woman killed in Butler County crash, where dispatched CareFlight made ‘hard landing’

    One person has died and three others have been taken to a hospital after a vehicle crash in Butler County early Tuesday.