Bel Air High School mourns student killed in desert party shooting

Family, friends and the Bel Air High School community are mourning a 15-year-old boy killed in a shooting at a large desert party over the weekend.

Ryan Romero was fatally shot when gunfire erupted at a party attended by more than 200 people off a desert road in Horizon City.

An investigation by the Major Crimes Unit of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office found that the shooting occurred during an argument between two unknown men at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the party on Batavia Street.

Ryan Romero, a 15-year-old student at Bel Air High School, was killed on Sunday in a shooting at a desert party in Horizon City. He is seen here on a GoFundMe page raising money for funeral expenses.

During the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds in the direction of other partygoers, the Sheriff's Office said. The shooter had yet to be positively identified as of early Monday afternoon.

Romero was shot and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A woman also was injured in the shooting and was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, the Sheriff's Office said.

The homicide investigation continues and anyone who attended the party or has information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office.

Young life lost to gun violence

"This morning my brother lost his life to gun violence ... He was only 15 years old, a sophomore at Bel Air High School. He was a great person and will be truly missed," Romero's sister stated in a GoFundMe page raising money for funeral expenses.

The Ysleta Independent School District confirmed Romero was a student at Bel Air High School in El Paso's Lower Valley. Counselors were at the school on Monday to help students cope with the loss.

"The Ysleta Independent School District sends its deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to Ryan's family and to the Bel Air High School community," the district said in a statement.

Desert party dangers

El Paso County sheriff's deputies for generations have dealt with groups of teens and young adults partying and drinking in the desert outside the El Paso city limits.

The gatherings – mixing youths, alcohol, drugs and, occasionally, guns – can be dangerous.

On July 11, 2021, a 21-year-old man was killed and four others were wounded when someone began firing a gun during a fight at a desert bonfire party behind the Socorro Student Activities Complex.

Amid an uptick in teen crime last summer, El Paso County reinstated its nightly juvenile curfew intended to help keep teenagers safe. The curfew is 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for children 16 and younger in the unincorporated areas of El Paso County. The city of El Paso has had a similar curfew since 1991.

