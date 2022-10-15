Bel Air High School teacher on administrative leave following allegations of sexual nature

Oct. 15—A teacher from Bel Air High School is on paid administrative leave following an "allegation of a sexual nature," according to Harford County Public Schools.

The allegation was brought forward in September, according to HCPS' communications manager Jillian Lader. At that time, Lader said, the school community was told the teacher was put "on administrative leave pending the investigation by the Harford County Sheriff's Office."

The system did not name the teacher. And the sheriff's office says no one has been charged, but it has not completed its investigation.

A notice was sent out to the Bel Air High School community on Sept. 27, reading: "We take all allegations against staff members seriously and we want to assure you that the resources necessary to support our school community — both students and staff — will be made available through the investigation.

"Should your child have any questions or concerns that they need to share, we have counseling services available," the letter continued. "We encourage you to contact the Harford County Sheriff's office if your child shares any information with you that you feel may be important to the investigation."

The Harford County Sheriff's Office received several other reports regarding incidents of a sexual nature after it began investigating social media posts about the Bel Air High School teacher, said Kyle Anderson, public information officer for the sheriff's office. As a result of those reports, investigators have identified other possible suspects, Anderson said.

The reports are being investigated, but authorities have not yet found any criminal activity and no charges have been filed, Anderson said.