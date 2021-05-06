Bel Air man charged after alleged hit-and-run that ripped door off Maryland State Police patrol car on I-95

James Whitlow, The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.
·1 min read

May 6—The Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a Bel Air man who allegedly sheared the door off a police vehicle while driving under the influence.

Gasper Botteon, 45, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and other traffic charges related to the alleged hit-and-run, according to state police. He was released on his own recognizance Thursday, according to online court records.

Around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was conducting a crash investigation on I-95 near the Rossville Boulevard overpass in Baltimore County when a white box truck struck the driver's side of the vehicle and ripped off the door, then continued traveling north on I-95, police said.

The trooper was inside the vehicle at the time and was not injured, according to police.

A lookout for the box truck was broadcast to law enforcement agencies, and troopers found it traveling northbound on Route 24 in Bel Air around 6:15 p.m., police said.

Botteon was identified as the driver and showed signs of impairment, police said. He was arrested without incident.

Court records did not list an attorney for Botteon.

This article may be updated.

