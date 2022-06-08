Bel Air man charged in string of county-owned tractor thefts

Jun. 8—A Bel Air man has been charged in connection with the theft of four county-owned utility vehicles, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives charged Adam Patrick O'Brien, 22, in February and again in April in connection to the string of thefts, a sheriff's office spokesperson said Tuesday.

In the first incident, a John Greene Gator TX tractor owned by the Hickory Fountain Green Recreation Council was stolen from a storage shed in Hickory Park in Forest Hill between March 15 and May 15, 2020.

A second John Deere Gator tractor owned by the Hickory Fountain Green Recreation Council was stolen from Hickory Park between May 21 and May 23, 2021. And a third John Deere Gator tractor owned by the Hickory Fountain Green baseball program was stolen from Schucks Regional Park in Bel Air between June 4 and June 6, 2021.

In the fourth incident, a Kubota side-by-side tractor owned by the Bel Air Terps was stolen from Tucker Field in Bel Air between July 15 and July 20, 2021.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, most of these vehicles were secured in sheds that were properly locked and secured. Only one of the stolen vehicles has been recovered. It appears the vehicles were taken for personal use. the sheriff's office said.

After each of his arrests, O'Brien was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and released on bail.

The investigation is continuing and detectives are looking for the three missing vehicles.