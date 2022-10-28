Bel Air man shot by Harford County sheriff's deputies Thursday is in serious condition

Oct. 28—A Bel Air man was in stable but serious condition Thursday after deputies fired at him, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The man, William Lee Hawkins, 41, has been charged with multiple firearms offenses and reckless endangerment, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrived in the 1400 block of Shirley Drive at about 2:25 p.m. Thursday in response to a call that Hawkins was experiencing a mental health crisis and displaying erratic behavior.

After deputies evacuated nearby residents and attempted to contact Hawkins, specialty units that included a crisis negotiations team arrived at the scene, officials said. Deputies heard gunshots fired inside the home before negotiators arrived and talked with Hawkins on the phone for nearly an hour, the sheriff's office said.

Hawkins left his home at about 4:30 p.m. with a handgun and moved toward deputies, who fired at him after he refused to comply with commands, officials said. Hawkins was struck in the upper body, police said.

After medics rendered aid, Hawkins was airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The sheriff's office said Hawkins was alert and speaking to first responders in transit. Police offered no updates in Hawkins' condition on Friday.

No sheriff's deputies were injured. Two officers, whose names were not released, have been placed on administrative leave because of the incident. Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the shooting.

Members of the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division responded to the scene, but the state unit will not conduct its own investigation at this time, the sheriff's office said. According to a state police reform law approved in 2021, deaths of civilians at the hands of law enforcement must be investigated by this independent unit.

Witnesses or anyone with video or additional information about the incident may contact Detective A. Ross at 443-567-7091.

Baltimore Sun Media reporter Tony Roberts contributed to this article.