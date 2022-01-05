Bel Aire man charged with first-degree murder in Sunday stabbing at Wichita apartment

The Bel Aire man arrested in connection with the Sunday stabbing death of a 44-year-old Wichitan has been charged in court with first-degree premeditated murder.

Bryce M. Johnston made a first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday afternoon, where he was informed by a judge of the charge and appointed a lawyer. The judge set Johnston’s bond at half a million dollars and told him to come back to court on Jan. 18 for his next hearing.

The 27-year-old has been in the Sedgwick County Jail since his Sunday arrest.

Police have said Johnston fatally stabbed Jayson Stalkup, an acquaintance, during an argument around 5 p.m. in an apartment complex parking lot in the 2700 block of North Amidon. Officers caught up with and arrested Johnston after he was involved in a car wreck a few blocks away.

Police have not said what motivated the stabbing but details should become public as the case progresses through court.

Stalkup is the first homicide victim in Wichita in 2022.