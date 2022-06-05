Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELF.A) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.06

The board of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of August, with investors receiving US$0.06 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Bel Fuse's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Bel Fuse is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 6.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 12%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.28 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.24. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.5% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Bel Fuse has seen earnings per share falling at 7.0% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Bel Fuse's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Bel Fuse's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Bel Fuse is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock.

