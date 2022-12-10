Belarus agrees to transit of Ukrainian grain — UN

Harvesting in Kyiv region, beginning of August 2022
Guterres met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Yury Ambrazevich in New York City on Dec. 9. The latter said that Minsk "will agree to the transit of Ukrainian grain without any preconditions."

Read also: First ship under Grain from Ukraine initiative arrives in Ethiopia

Ambrazevich also reiterated the request of the Belarusian government to be able to export fertilizers that fall under Western sanctions.

As of Dec. 5, Ukraine had exported over 13 million tonnes of grain under the so called Grain Initiative.

On July 22, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN signed an agreement in to unblock the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi for the export of Ukrainian grain. Russia also signed a mirror agreement with Turkey and the UN.

Read also: Grain export deal extended for another four months, says infrastructure minister

To implement the agreement, a coordination center was set up in Turkey, and inspection teams from all parties are checking cargo and personnel, in particular for weapons.

Control over the ports remains with the Ukrainian side; no vessels other than those exporting grain and related products can enter Ukrainian ports.

On Nov. 17, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the grain deal had been extended for 120 days.

Read also: Why Turkey profits from the ‘grain deal’ working at full speed

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

