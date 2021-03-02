Belarus jails journalist for revealing 'medical secrets' in protester's death

  • Journalist Katerina Borisevich attends a court hearing in Minsk
  • Journalist Katerina Borisevich and doctor Artyom Sorokin attend a court hearing in Minsk
  • FILE PHOTO: Journalist Katerina Borisevich and doctor Artyom Sorokin attend a court hearing in Minsk
1 / 3

Belarus jails journalist for revealing 'medical secrets' in protester's death

Journalist Katerina Borisevich attends a court hearing in Minsk
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KYIV (Reuters) - A Belarusian court sentenced a journalist to six months in prison on Tuesday for divulging medical secrets, after she had contradicted official statements about the death of a protester who the authorities suggested was drunk at the time.

Katerina Borisevich from the local news outlet TUT.BY had reported that there was no alcohol in the bloodstream of protester Roman Bondarenko when he died. Officials said he had suffered fatal injuries in a drunken brawl while his allies said he had been beaten by security forces.

Artyom Sorokin, the doctor who had shared Bondarenko's medical report with Borisevich, was given a suspended sentence.

The death of the 31-year-old became a flashpoint in months of mass protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko, who launched a violent crackdown that has triggered Western sanctions on Minsk but support from Russia.

The authorities said that revealing information about Bondarenko posed a threat to public safety.

"The only fair verdict in this case would be a complete acquittal ... Neither Katya nor Artyom committed any crimes," Marina Zolotova, TUT.BY's editor-in-chief, told Euroradio, a Belarus-focused radio station based in Poland.

Supporters of Borisevich, 36, shouted "We love you, Katya!" as she was led away after the trial, footage shared on social media showed.

In November, Bondarenko was detained by police after a clash with unidentified people who were removing red and white ribbons - symbols of the opposition against Lukashenko - from a fence in a courtyard in Minsk.

A few hours later, Bondarenko was taken unconscious from the police station to an emergency hospital, where police and medics said he died the next day due to beatings inflicted by unidentified people.

Authorities denied any police involvement in his death.

There have been several recent trials of opposition figures and journalists. In February, two journalists were jailed for filming protests.

The crackdown led the top United Nations human rights official Michelle Bachelet to warn of a "human rights crisis". Belarusian diplomats said their country was being unfairly maligned.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian authorities said they were seeking the extradition of opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after challenging Lukashenko in a disputed election last August.

(Writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Edmund Blair and Philippa Fletcher)

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Edit Archewell Website to Remove Personal Childhood Photos

    Images of Princess Diana and Doria Ragland have been deleted.

  • Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Welcome Baby #6 Just a Few Months After Baby Brother Eduardo

    We can’t keep up with this ever-growing family! Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to play an especially fun version of Where’s Waldo earlier today: “how many babies do you see?” she asked, offering the options 5 or 6. See, before today there were five baby Baldwins we were aware of shared by Hilaria and husband […]

  • U.S. doubles down on protecting university research from China

    A U.S. national security commission is recommending that American universities take steps to prevent sensitive technology from being stolen by the Chinese military, a sign of growing concerns over the security of academic research. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, on Monday voted unanimously to approve its final report https://www.nscai.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Full-Report-Digital-1.pdf to Congress. A new section on university research was added to the final report, which also features numerous recommendations in areas including competition in artificial intelligence and the semiconductor supply chain.

  • EU slaps sanctions on 4 Russia officials over Navalny arrest

    The European Union on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four senior Russian officials over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most high-profile political foe. The 27-nation bloc imposed bans on travel and froze the assets in Europe of Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Igor Krasnov, the prosecuto general, Viktor Zolotov, head of the National Guard, and Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the Federal Prison Service. EU headquarters said the four were listed “over their roles in the arbitrary arrest, prosecution and sentencing of Alexei Navalny, as well as the repression of peaceful protests in connection with his unlawful treatment.”

  • Tim Allen on the lesson he learned in prison in his 20s

    Tim Allen opens up about serving time in prison — and what he learned.

  • Armenia's political tensions rise amid rival rallies

    Political tensions in Armenia heightened Monday, with supporters of the embattled prime minister and the opposition each holding massive rallies at separate sites in the capital. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced opposition demands to resign since he signed a peace deal in November that ended six weeks of intense fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Russia-brokered agreement saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.

  • Netanyahu accuses Iran of attacking Israeli-owned cargo ship in Gulf of Oman

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said it is "clear" that Iran was behind an attack in the Gulf of Oman last week that targeted an Israeli-owned cargo ship. "Iran is the greatest enemy of Israel," Netanyahu told the Israeli public broadcaster Kan. "I am determined to halt it. We are hitting it in the entire region." An explosion rocked the Helios Ray on Friday, as the cargo ship was on its way to Singapore. No one on the crew was injured in the blast, but U.S. defense officials told The Associated Press the ship did sustain damage above the waterline. The ship was carrying cars, and prior to the explosion had stopped in multiple ports in the Persian Gulf to drop off vehicles. The Helios Ray arrived in Dubai on Sunday for repairs and an inspection, and it remains unclear what caused the blast. On Sunday night, Syrian state media reported several airstrikes took place near Damascus, with air defense systems intercepting most of the missiles. Israeli media says the airstrikes were against Iranian targets and carried out in response to the ship attack. The Israeli military declined to comment to AP. Iran has pinned several recent attacks inside the country on Israel, including an explosion last summer at a nuclear facility and the killing of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the founder of Iran's military nuclear program. More stories from theweek.comManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officerHistorian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'The myth of the male bumbler

  • Hong Kong residents buy up UK properties ahead of expected immigration surge

    Hong Kong residents bought four times as many luxury London properties in the previous year amid an expected immigration surge. Property buyers from Hong Kong purchased 8 per cent of homes sold in London's wealthiest areas in 2020, according to a report by Hamptons International - four times 2019’s figure. And they became the joint second most common buyer nationality in Prime Central London, tied with Middle Eastern buyers and behind those from the EU, the estate agent said. The trend comes as the Government’s new visa pathway for Hong Kong residents opened in January, following China’s tightening of national security laws. Hong Kong’s British National (Overseas) passport holders can now apply for a special visa giving them the right to work and study in the UK for up to five years, after which they will be able to apply for settlement, and seek citizenship after a further year. “The bespoke new Hong Kong BN(O) Visa route recognises our historic and moral commitment to BN(O) status holders in Hong Kong, giving them the option to live in the UK if they decide that is an appropriate choice for them,” the Home Office said. Around 2.9 million Hong Kong residents currently hold BNO status, with a further estimated 2.3 million eligible dependants. The Home Office predicts more than 300,000 BNO status holders will come to the UK over the next five years. James Dempsey, Sales Director at BuyAssociation, said they have seen a “big upturn” in property investors from Hong Kong in the UK market. “Compared to the past five, six years, our Hong Kong office has grown significantly in transactions over the past year,” Mr Dempsey told The Telegraph. “It's not just the city centres, it's branched out as well,” he added, with locations such as Birmingham and south Manchester also of key interest to buyers. One estate agent in south Manchester told Mr Dempsey that six in 10 viewings they are holding are with Hong Kong buyers, with residents expressing interest in local schools and Ofsted reports. Typically the Hong Kong market dips after Christmas, Mr Dempsey said, but this was not the case this January and interest remained level as the new visa programme came into force. “Ultimately, I think we'll see a continued increase over the next six to 12 months and certainly as the BNO arrangements progress,” he added.

  • Courthouse surrounded with barbed wire in preparation for Derek Chauvin trial

    The murder trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to get underway next week, and construction crews are already hard at work turning the courthouse into an impenetrable fortress to block out the public. City officials are having blockades installed to control potential protests at the Hennepin County Courthouse, the Minneapolis City Hall building, and the Hennepin County Jail. In October, a judge granted Chauvin permission to leave Minnesota due to “safety concerns” as he awaits trial for his role in the death of George Floyd.

  • Thai court approves arrest warrant for activist accused of burning king's portrait

    A Thai criminal court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for an anti-government activist accused of burning a portrait of the country's king over the weekend. Police said activist Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan was responsible for setting fire to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in front of a prison in Bangkok on Saturday. Chaiamorn faced charges of insulting the king under Thailand's tough lese majeste law, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison, arson and trespassing on government sites, police said.

  • How to Book Vaccines at Major Pharmacies

    The big challenge of 2021 is tracking down coronavirus vaccines. Many big pharmacy, grocery and general merchandise chains are receiving shipments of the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA)...

  • Press watchdog sues Saudi prince for crimes against humanity in Khashoggi murder

    Reporters without Borders (RSF), a global non-profit defending press freedoms, filed a criminal complaint against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and four other Saudi officials for the assassination of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi and for other crimes against journalists. Why it matters: It's the latest organization to demand accountability from top Saudi officials following a U.S. intelligence report released last week that assessed the Saudi prince approved the 2018 operation to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, a prominent government critic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The lawsuit, filed Monday with the German Public Prosecutor General, also addresses 34 cases of journalists that have been jailed in Saudi Arabia.The complaint alleges that those journalists, as well as Khashoggi, have been victims of several crimes against humanity, "including willful killing, torture, sexual violence and coercion, enforced disappearance, unlawful deprivation of physical liberty, and persecution.""A crime against humanity is a widespread and systematic attack committed by individuals in full knowledge of this attack against a civilian population," RSF said in a statement. Be smart: The group says it filed the complaint in Germany because German laws give them jurisdiction over core international crimes committed abroad, and because the courts have shown a willingness to tackle such issues. "In Saudi Arabia, journalists, who are a civilian population according to international law, are victims of widespread and systematic attacks for political reasons in furtherance of a state policy aimed at punishing or silencing them. The five suspects identified in the complaint are fully responsible," RSF said.German prosecutors will now decide whether to take up the case, but there's no guarantee that they will.The big picture: The U.S. intelligence assessment has drawn scrutiny to the Biden administration, which said last week in light of the report's findings that it would not sanction the crown prince himself — worrying that doing so could threaten the country's strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia. "President Biden is facing his first major test of a campaign promise and, it appears, he’s about to fail it," Washington Post Publisher and CEO Fred Ryan wrote Monday. "It appears as though under the Biden administration, despots who offer momentarily strategic value to the United States might be given a 'one free murder' pass.""The sad bottom line here is that when it comes to press-freedom issues, particularly internationally, there is less distance between Trump and Biden than we’d like to believe," Columbia Journalism Review columnist Jon Allsop wrote Monday. The bottom line: The concern amongst press advocates is that in failing to take tougher action on the crown prince and his allies, the Biden administration is setting a global precedent that the U.S. will not come after other despots if they harm journalists abroad. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • US men accused of helping Ghosn flee arrive in Japan

    Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail in Japan and flee to Lebanon in December 2019 were extradited from the U.S. and arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday. Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, who had been detained in a Boston jail since last May, were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday. Tokyo Deputy Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said the Taylors arrived at Tokyo's Narita International Airport, and were arrested on suspicion of aiding a criminal.

  • Ravens lose out on J.J. Watt sweepstakes as he agrees to deal with Cardinals

    J.J. Watt is set to sign with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. While the Baltimore Ravens missed out on him, there's a silver lining.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court to face fresh charges

    Ms Suu Kyi's appearance comes a day after the deadliest day of protests, when 18 people were killed.

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • UK says more than 20 million vaccinated

    "A magnificent achievement for the country." That's how British Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the UK's vaccination effort on Twitter Sunday, after more than 20 million people across the UK received a COVID-19 vaccine. Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest COVID-19 vaccination program, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June. The country also reported a further 6,035 cases within the previous 24 hours, and 144 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.The latest figures meant cases over the past seven days were down 21.2% compared with the previous seven-day period, and deaths were down 33.5%.Officials advising the government said on Friday that certain occupations will not jump to the head of the queue in the second phase of Britain's COVID-19 vaccination rollout, with people instead prioritized by age.

  • Lawmaker breaks down confronting Ercot officials over death of boy in Texas freeze

    CEO of energy supplier said ‘I don’t believe I would’ do anything differently, despite deaths

  • Mom reports 6-year-old missing, but police say she ran him over and threw him in the Ohio River

    Brittany Gosney told investigators she tried to abandon her son in a wildlife area and ran over him when he attempted to get back into her vehicle, according to court documents.