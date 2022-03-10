Belarus Cut to Second-Lowest Credit Grade as Moody’s Says Default ‘Likely’

Maria Elena Vizcaino
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Belarus’s credit grade was cut four levels to Ca by Moody’s Investors Service, which said the country’s exposure to the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes a default “increasingly likely.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Moody’s assigned the Eastern European nation its second-lowest credit grade amid the likelihood of “significant further tightening of sanctions targeting key economic sectors and the financial system,” according to a statement released Thursday.

“That will hamper the country’s already narrow external buffers and jeopardize its capacity to service its debt,” Moody’s said.

The rating company maintained its negative outlook for the country and said it’s unlikely that any financial support from Russia would be used to meet debt obligations.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU agrees sanctions on 14 oligarchs, blocks transactions with Belarus cbank

    The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on 14 more Russian oligarchs, freeze relations with Belarus' central bank and curb three top lenders in that country, the EU Commission said on Wednesday. The new sanctions, imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine which the EU says is backed by Minsk, include the exclusion from the SWIFT banking system of Belarusian banks Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, and the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus, the Commission said in a statement.

  • Insurer AIA launches $10-billion buyback on strong 2021 growth

    The Asia-focussed insurer's value of new business or VONB, which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $3.37 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, from $2.77 billion a year earlier. China and Hong Kong accounted for about half of new business growth globally. Mainland China business was the top contributor to VONB, logging a 14% growth, while its Hong Kong business jumped 37%, indicating strong recovery from the pandemic-lows.

  • Yellen Sees ‘Uncomfortably High’ 2022 Inflation But No Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declined to offer a new forecast on inflation for the end of 2022 as she acknowledged that fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would worsen price rises, which just hit another 40-year high in February.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Zelen

  • JD Revenue Rises 23% in Defiance of China’s Consumption Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. posted 23% growth in revenue, after China’s second-largest e-commerce operator managed to grow users despite intensified competition and slowing consumption.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says 40,000 Evacuated, Attacks PersistUkraine and Russia Fail to

  • Americans consider fewer nights out as rising gasoline prices bite -Reuters/Ipsos

    U.S. consumers plan to cut spending on restaurant meals and movies if gasoline prices keep rising as Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattles the global economy, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Thursday. Some 54% of U.S. adults expect to spend less on meals out if gasoline prices rise to between $6 and $7 per gallon, the poll found. It said that gasoline prices could rise to a range of $6 to $7 per gallon if crude oil prices hit $200 per barrel.

  • Hollywood insiders enter NFT game with new production company

    Electromagnetic Productions Founders Roger Birnbaum and Mark Kimsey join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss engaging with audiences and the film community through opportunities offered by multi-use NFTs, their EMP Tokens.

  • Oracle Gives Bullish Forecast for Revenue on Cloud Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. gave an upbeat forecast for its cloud-computing business, helping its shares recover from a decline in extended trading after the company reported disappointing quarterly profit and slowing growth in its corporate finance applications. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Upd

  • Facebook and Twitter remove Russian embassy posts denying Mariupol hospital bombing

    Facebook and Twitter have pulled posts from Russia's UK embassy over Ukraine war misinformation.

  • Ukraine news – live: Johnson fears Russia will use chemical weapons as millions flee Kyiv

    Russia could be weaving a ‘fake story’ to justify deploying chemical weapons, the PM said

  • 4 of the nation’s top 100 financial advisers share the best piece of money advice they’ve ever gotten

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. When it comes to investing and managing financial portfolios, even the nation’s top wealth advisers want advice.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • This #1 (Strong Buy) Oils and Energy Stock is a Smart Buy Right Now

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • 6 financial planners on what they’re doing with their own investments, as inflation sits at a 40-year high

    The rate of U.S. inflation hit 7.9% in February, according to government data released Thursday. Howerton notes that he invests “in I bonds for 18 months for [about] a 7% return,” in addition to keeping “short-term cash reserves in a high yield savings account” and maintaining “risk-appropriate asset allocation and rebalancing strategy.”

  • Russians dump the ruble as Moscow's exchange reopens for trade after pause amid Ukraine war

    The latest drop means the ruble has fallen nearly 40% so far this year, to historic lows, and is worth less than a penny.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

    The sell-off in these stocks gives investors the opportunity to buy two solid companies for the long run.

  • Two Russians resign from supervisory board of Dutch yacht maker Heesen

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Two Russian members of the supervisory board of Dutch luxury yacht maker Heesen Yachts stepped down on Wednesday, the company said, citing "developments of the current international situation in Ukraine." Heesen, one of four major luxury yacht makers in the Netherlands, is owned by Morcell Ltd. of Cyprus, the investment vehicle of billionaire Lukoil president Vagit Alekperov, though its managers are Dutch. Neither Alekperov nor the resigning board members are on international sanctions lists, though trading in Lukoil shares has been suspended.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Here Are 2 Safe Investments to Buy and Hold for Decades

    Inflation, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the threat of rising interest rates are all likely on investors' minds right now. For investors worried about the stock market turmoil, investing in a couple of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help keep your risk down while still profiting from long-term gains in popular stocks. Two funds that investors may want to focus on today are iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT: IHE) and VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEMKT: MOAT).

  • Amazon to split stock for the first time since the dot-com boom, after gains of more than 4,500%

    Amazon.com Inc. is going to split its stock for the first time in more than 20 years, a period in which its shares have gained more than 4,500%, and expects to repurchase $10 billion in shares.

  • Palantir Stock Is Soaring. An Analyst Sees Opportunity in the Dip.

    Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of data-analytics-software firm Palantir at Outperform. Shares are now down to “more-reasonable levels," Twigg says.