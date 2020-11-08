Belarus demo

A law enforcement officer detains a man in Minsk during a gathering, the latest in weeks of unprecedented demonstrations, against the Belarus presidential election results.For three months running, tens of thousands have taken to the streets of Belarus on Sundays to protest against the disputed re-election of Lukashenko, who has been in power for more than two decades. Lukashenko's opponents are demanding he hand power to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a political novice who ran against Lukashenko in the August 9 presidential race