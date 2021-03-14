Belarus dictator 'wins' ski competition after rival takes a tumble

Theo Merz
·2 min read
A competitor appeared to fall over on purpose several times, allowing Lukashenko to win the race&#xa0; - Hanna Liubakova/Twitter/Hanna Liubakova/Twitter
A competitor appeared to fall over on purpose several times, allowing Lukashenko to win the race - Hanna Liubakova/Twitter/Hanna Liubakova/Twitter

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukahshenko won a governmental skiing competition at the weekend, but only a competitor fell over several times in an apparent bid to hand him victory.

In a clip widely shared on social media, an unidentified competitor falls over four times in less than a minute, allowing Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation for more than two decades, to glide past him.

Mr Lukashenko’s team went on to claim victory in the cross-country relay race at “Minsk Ski” - an annual event that sets groups from the presidential administration, ministries and various regional authorities against each other.

“It is always difficult to win,” the president told state media after the event. “Especially when you are being watched - and excuse my immodesty here - by millions of people.”

He added: “It’s very hard for me. But it makes people happy. This is my fate. My job is to make people happier.”

Mr Lukashenko’s victory was the top story for Belta, the Belarusian state news agency, on Sunday afternoon, as many on social media alleged a fix.

The man is said to have fallen down at least three times - Hanna Liubakova/Hanna Liubakova
The man is said to have fallen down at least three times - Hanna Liubakova/Hanna Liubakova

Hundreds of thousands of people took the streets of Belarus last year after Mr Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in a presidential election widely seen as rigged.

The opposition at one point seemed on the verge of toppling the dictator, but police launched a brutal crackdown on the demonstrations. Prominent activists were jailed or forced into exile, while journalists who covered the protests have been sentenced to prison terms.

The UK and EU have imposed sanctions on Belarus over the police violence. Russia has helped to prop up the Mr Lukashenko regime with financial support.

Last month, Mr Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin were pictured skiing and snowboarding together during a meeting at the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Also at the weekend, Mr Lukashenko announced that Belarus would consider submitting a new song to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest after its original entry was banned for its political lyrics.

Belarus put forward a pro-Lukashenko group called Galasy ZMesta, whose number “I’ll Teach You” seemed to take aim at the protest movements.

“They are squeezing us on all fronts,” the president said after the European Broadcasting Union rejected the song. “But if we need to we’ll make another song, no problem.”

Recommended Stories

  • GOP doesn't need election reform to win, Georgia's lieutenant governor says

    "I'm one of those Republicans that want more people to vote," Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said.

  • Pastors are leaving their congregation after losing their churchgoers to QAnon

    Hundreds of pastors are decrying Christian nationalism as conspiracy theories consume churchgoers. Insider spoke to two pastors who tried to fight it.

  • Wyoming shelves hate crime law decades after Shepard's death

    Lawmakers in Wyoming, where gay college student Matthew Shepard was killed more than 20 years ago, again decided not to adopt a hate crimes law. Wyoming is one of just three states that haven't enacted hate crimes legislation since Shepard was beaten and left for dead in Laramie in 1998. The killing of the University of Wyoming student inspired those laws in other states and at the federal level.

  • Conservative Russia in retreat as Tajik refugee raps her way to Eurovision

    Nearly a decade after President Vladimir Putin embarked on a crusade to bolster conservative values, Russia has banked on an unlikely candidate to lead them into the Eurovision song contest: a Tajik refugee on a mission to smash female stereotypes. Manizha, a domestic abuse activist born in a peasant hut, has upset the establishment and delighted the country’s increasingly progressive youth as she rapped her way to victory with a song that lampooned traditional attitudes to women. Watching Eurovision may be treated as guilty pleasure in many parts of Europe but the kitschy song competition enjoys a cult status in Russia where getting the right artist and the right song for it is considered a matter of national pride as important as the performance of the national football squad in the World Cup. In recent years, Russia has chosen the safe option of typically vacuous bubblegum pop boy bands carrying simple love ballads without a political or social message. But Manizha, a sassy and candid 29-year-old, who grew up in Moscow after fleeing a civil war in her native Tajikistan in the early 1990s, says that her mission at Eurovision would be to present Russia as a “big, multicultural and strong country that gave me shelter.” In her Eurovision entry titled “Russian Woman” Manizha appears on stage wearing a traditional Russian sheepskin coat and a headscarf, singing wistfully about waiting for a distant male figure only to kick off the coat a moment later to appear in scarlet overalls, rapping in English: “Every Russian woman needs to know: You’re strong enough to bounce against the wall.”

  • British-Iranian woman back in court after 5 years in prison

    A trial to present new charges against a British-Iranian woman detained for five years in Iran convened Sunday, her supporters said, casting uncertainty over her future following her release from prison. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court to face charges of "spreading propaganda against the regime,” said Richard Ratcliffe, who has outspokenly campaigned for his wife's release. Iranian authorities had introduced the new indictment months ago, but adjourned the trial until Zaghari-Ratcliffe completed her 5-year sentence on widely refuted spying charges last week.

  • Hailey Baldwin Stuns in a Cutout Velvet Dress & Iridescent Heels at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

    The model stole the show on the orange carpet.

  • Jessica Simpson Brings Back Her Daisy Dukes With a Boho Sweater & Platform Thong Sandals

    Her heels came coated in a wild animal print, too.

  • Republicans remain confident Biden's agenda is 'classic Democratic overreach'

    President Biden has pleasantly surprised progressive lawmakers in the Democratic Party throughout the first several weeks since he took office, The Washington Post reports. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called his agenda "bold" and "transformative," adding that "where candidate Joe Biden started is different from where President Joe Biden started." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), meanwhile, compared Biden favorably to former President Franklin Roosevelt, arguing that just as Roosevelt understood during the Great Depression, Biden is aware "this country today faces a series of unprecedented crises." At the same time, Republicans are confident the tide will turn against Biden thanks to "classic Democratic overreach," Doug Andres, the press secretary for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), told the Post. Chris Hartline, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, pinpointed immigration as the issue that could come back to bite Biden. "Democrats saw the 2020 election as a repudiation of all of [former President Donald] Trump’s policies and all of the Republicans’ policies, when in fact the things we’ve proposed on immigration are very popular, in a way that not just unifies our base but also helps us bring back a lot of the moderates and independents and Hispanic voters," he told the Post. Even some Democrats agree Biden can't leave the GOP completely in the dust. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) said "we have to have bipartisan cooperation if we're going to tackle" issues like immigration. "We don't want to pass these with Democratic votes alone," he continued. "And I'm not talking about one or two Republicans; I'm talking about a significant number of votes from the opposing party." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nighNorth Korea is reportedly giving the Biden administration the silent treatment

  • Utah State's Marco Anthony picked his number in honor of his favorite Wendy's deal ... no, really

    Marco Anthony should really get a sponsorship deal out of this.

  • Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was deterred from flying to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabian airspace last week because of the threat of missile fire from Iranian proxies in Yemen. Netanyahu, whose comments came Saturday, had called off a visit to the Emirates last week over a spat with neighboring Jordan, which had temporarily closed its airspace to the Israeli prime minister's flight.

  • Tamika Palmer Files Complaints Against 6 Special Investigations Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor Case

    Today marks exactly one year since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in Louisville, Ky., by reckless police officers who were executing a search warrant that should never have been issued. It’s also been just over five months since it was officially decided that no one murdered Breonna Taylor and that nothing in the way of substantial criminal charges is coming in regards to the officers who were involved in the clear (to anyone Black) case of systemic racism and systemic incompetence in policing that took the 26-year-old’s life.

  • Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home

    When Giichi Matsumura arrived at his final resting place in December, the people who knew him best already were there. Then she got a call in October 2019 from the head of search and rescue for Inyo County.

  • Actor Jesse Metcalfe teams up with Cheez-It, declares: 'Hollywood is back'

    Actor Jesse Metcalfe shares why he believes "nothing can keep the entertainment industry down," as people consuming more content at home.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says more people should be 'speaking out' against hate crimes targeting Asian Americans

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on CNN praised Biden's denouncing attacks on Asian Americans, citing his own family's experiences with discrimination.

  • Iranian government orders teachers to identify children of persecuted Baha'i minority

    The Iranian government is ordering teachers to identify children of the persecuted Baha'i minority to convert them to Islam, leaked documents show. The move forms part of a plan to intensify the monitoring and suppression of the Baha’i people, one of the most persecuted religious minorities in the world. Local authorities in the city of Sari, in the northern province of Mazandaran, plan to “conduct strict controls” on Baha’i people and track “their operations”, according to a new directive given to officials. Children are specifically singled out, with teachers directed to “identify Baha’i students” and “bring them into Islam”. “Clear plans to change children’s beliefs is a galling violation of human rights,” said Diane Ala’i, the Representative of the Baha’i International Community to the United Natins in Geneva. The Baháʼí faith originated in Iran during the 19th century, but now has an estimated six million followers around the world. According to the UN there are about 350,000 Baha'i in the Islamic Republic, making them the country’s biggest religious minority, but they are considered heretical by the Iranian regime.

  • Pfizer vaccine appears effective against asymptomatic cases; feds plan to ramp up vaccinators, sites: COVID-19 updates

    Data from Israel suggests Pfizer vaccine appears effective against asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. Latest coronavirus updates.

  • iCarly stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor reunite at Kids' Choice Awards

    'iCarly' stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor reunite at Kids' Choice Awards.

  • 'We are human and we messed up': U.S. Marine account apologizes for comments defending female service members

    Amid a debate over the role of women in the military, an official Marine account told one commenter, "Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant."

  • Xavier Becerra Is a Ruthless Partisan. I Should Know

    One tweet changed my life. Last October, my image was splashed across the news and social media with false accusations of ballot tampering and election fraud. The ensuing online harassment included death threats, and the ordeal stained my reputation. Xavier Becerra — California’s attorney general and President Biden’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary — played a key role in this scurrilous campaign against me. Despite no criminal wrongdoing, military service, and a clean record, I’m still working to clean up the damage from this reputational assault. That Becerra could soon be confirmed to a Cabinet position makes the sting of my experience all the more painful. First, a recap of how we got to this point: In 2016, California Democrats legalized ballot harvesting. The state GOP opposed this practice, fought it in court, and lost. We then opted not to harvest ballots in the 2018 elections. The result? Seven U.S. House seats down the drain. In 2020, California Republicans had no choice but to adopt this practice. Rather than disarm unilaterally, the CAGOP deployed ballot receptacles at grassroots Republican offices. Each box was assigned to and manned by a staffer. When voters dropped off their ballots, they knew exactly who accepted them. A GOP worker handed each voter a receipt to check his ballot status. The operation was vetted by CAGOP attorneys and strictly obeyed California’s ballot-harvesting law, as flawed as that law is. As a low-level CAGOP operative, a small part of my job was to promote our candidates and opportunities to get out the vote. I posted on Twitter a photo to support then-U.S. House candidate Michelle Steel, showing me with a box in the background labeled, “Official Ballot Drop Off Box,” and encouraging people to message me for locations to drop off theirs. The tweet that landed Jordan Tygh in trouble. What followed was unreal. My tweet went viral — for all the wrong reasons. Democratic operatives, activists, and politicians began tweeting and called me a craven criminal engaged in election fraud. Remember, California Democrats pioneered this practice two years earlier. Opponents falsely claimed I was setting up these receptacles on street corners or attempting to mislead people to think these were official county ballot boxes. This was completely inaccurate. The receptacles were staffed and merely a way to safely harvest ballots from voters. The “official” sign is what made it misleading, but I did not put it on there. My interpretation, as well as the interpretation of my colleagues when we received it, was that it was meant for official ballots, not to imply the box itself was official. The anti-GOP group Meidas Touch tweeted, “This is a fake ballot box. This is attempted voter fraud and voter suppression. Jordan should expect a visit from the FBI and get used to life as a felon.” The View’s Ana Navarro tweeted, “It’s amazing to the lengths some people are going to suppress the vote. This is ILLEGAL. Lock them up! Lock them up!” with a finger emoji pointed down at a picture of me. Within days, Becerra and then-Secretary of State Alex Padilla came out swinging, implying what I did in my photo was illicit. In a tweet that included my picture, Padilla declared, “DON’T BECOME A VICTIM: Unauthorized ballot drop boxes are illegal.” Becerra tweeted, “Anyone who tampers with the vote is tampering with a free and fair election. Not on my watch.” He included a link to a New York Times article that had my name in it. Neither of those men reached out to me or the CAGOP beforehand. Their response fueled the brush fire. The next day, Padilla went on TV and bragged that he would work with local authorities to prosecute anyone involved in what proved to be a legal CAGOP ballot-harvesting operation. Although I was the “poster boy” for this effort, Padilla’s threat would have targeted the majority of the CAGOP. Alex Padilla attempted to normalize such abuse of power in California, and Xavier Becerra was right there with him. After negotiations with the state government, Sacramento deemed GOP ballot receptacles legal, though the party agreed not to label them as “Official” going forward. Despite this, Becerra continued to use his government office to harass the Republicans who installed them, continuing an investigation into the GOP. He sued the CAGOP and demanded it hand over all the data on the ballots that Republicans had collected. For better or worse, not only is there no legal requirement to surrender this information, there’s no legal requirement even to collect it. Even more troubling, then-Congressman Harley Rouda, our Democratic opponent who would eventually lose to Steel, had a similar ballot-harvesting program. It was called the Harley Neighborhood Ballot Hub. The program asked voters to visit volunteers’ private residences and submit their ballots. However, in this case, Becerra did not sue Rouda’s campaign or demand data on voters who gave his volunteers their ballots. Fortunately, local Judge David Brown denied Becerra’s request for an emergency subpoena, saying the attorney general’s office had not shown “immediate harm or irreparable injury on the facts presented.” The judge even brought up the double standard concerning the Rouda Neighborhood Ballot Hub. Three weeks after the November election, Attorney General Becerra quietly dropped his lawsuit against the CAGOP and stated, “We are confident that this election was safe and secure in California – as it was across the country.” In short, Becerra and Padilla wielded their offices to score cheap political points in an incredibly close election. The partisan actions hurt me as an individual more than anyone else. My tweet became a catalyst for a manufactured media circus. The CAGOP did not admit to owning the boxes until the day after my tweet went viral. Consequently, the initial story twisted around me like a tornado. Becerra’s comments and actions gave credibility to the false allegations that filled these initial articles. Today, if you Google my name, accusations of voter fraud, felonious behavior, and ballot tampering pop up instantly. The media barely covered the GOP’s subsequent legal wins and Becerra’s post-election exoneration of our campaign tactics. The result? The complete destruction of my reputation. Since my contract with the CAGOP ended, I have not been able to secure a job. Before all of this happened, the sky was the limit for my career. Now, my future seems bleak. Despite being a low-level operative who had nothing to do with creating or planning CAGOP’s ballot-harvesting strategy, my life was ruined because Becerra and Padilla abused their power in order to concoct anti-GOP talking points. Unfortunately, Democratic governor Gavin Newsom appointed Padilla to fill Vice President Kamala Harris’s U.S. Senate seat, and Becerra is on the verge of becoming the next HHS secretary. This demonstrates that the more ruthless, unethical, and dishonest you are, the higher you will rise in the Democratic party. Democrats talk plenty about unity. If any Democratic senators truly want an ethical government that brings Americans together, they must show courage and defeat the nomination of Xavier Becerra.

  • The Top Benefits of Cross-Country Skiing, According to an Olympian

    From challenging every single muscle to helping you de-stress, the perks of cross-country skiing will convince you to hit the trails, stat.