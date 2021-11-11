Belarus dictator's "hybrid warfare" tests Western allies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

European leaders have accused the dictator of Belarus of funneling hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants to the borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, creating scenes of chaos and desperation on the EU's eastern front.

Why it matters: Experts and Western officials say Alexander Lukashenko is manufacturing a humanitarian crisis that is testing Europe and its American allies with the kind of "gray zone" warfare long practiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a co-chair of the Free Belarus Caucus, told Axios that Lukashenko's behavior "amounts to state-sponsored human trafficking."

  • "He is a tyrant and his efforts to recruit and facilitate the travel of migrants to exploit them for political purposes demands action from the U.S."

Background: Lukashenko ruled Belarus relatively unchallenged from 1994 until August 2020, when he claimed victory in a blatantly rigged election that set off a mass protest movement.

  • The man known as "Europe's last dictator" initiated a brutal, months-long crackdown.

  • Opposition leaders who weren't arrested were sent into exile in neighboring European Union countries.

  • One of them was Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a teacher-turned-activist who claims to be the legitimate winner of the election. She met with President Biden at the White House in July.

Between the lines: Lukashenko has long been a thorn in Putin's side. But the Russian president came to his neighbor's defense when the West called on him to resign after the election, and experts say Russia is happy to exploit Lukashenko's erratic behavior for its own political gain.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), another co-chair of the Free Belarus Caucus, told Axios the crisis is "a test of American resolve."

  • Wicker said President Biden should "waste no time" sanctioning both Belarusian and Russian officials.

  • "Putin and Lukashenko regrettably only speak the language of force," he said.

Driving the news: Polish authorities say up to 4,000 migrants have massed at the border and are being actively encouraged by Belarusian agents to rush the razor-wire fence.

  • Amid the scenes of chaos, Biden met on Wednesday at the White House with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

  • Von der Leyen told reporters the EU will move to expand sanctions against Belarus next week, and she's been informed the U.S. will join them in December.

What they're saying: "I have no doubt that Lukashenko is carrying out this campaign with Vladimir Putin’s oversight," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Axios.

  • "It is a manufactured crisis designed to destabilize the EU and NATO, which is exactly what the Kremlin wants."

  • "Anyone who cares about the future of independent democracies in Europe should care about this hybrid-warfare campaign."

What to watch: Wicker called on Biden to invite Tsikhanouskaya to next month's "Summit for Democracy" in a show of U.S. solidarity with the people of Belarus.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate finance isn't charity, says Indian minister at COP26

    India's environment and climate minister says rich countries have “an obligation, responsibility, duty and a vow” to provide climate finance to developing nations and should deliver on an unfulfilled promise to raise $100 billion a year. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Bhupender Yadav said addressing the shortcomings on finance was paramount to making the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, a success. “I believe the biggest responsibility ... lies with the developed countries," Yadav said.

  • The African migrants running a food bank in Sicily

    Undocumented people in Italy struggling for money during the Covid pandemic are not entitled to aid.

  • In surprise move, U.S. and China vow to work together on climate change

    The unexpected announcement was light on details, but it gave a jolt of momentum to the U.N. climate summit in Scotland.

  • Swing voters demand more from Biden than infrastructure bill

    Some swing voters say the Democrats' recent victory in passing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill isn’t enough to restore their faith in President Biden.Driving the news: Only four of the 10 voters in this week’s Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups even knew the long-awaited legislation — hailed by backers as a major job-creator — passed Congress last Friday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat we’re watching: The words

  • China's leader Xi warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific

    Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asian-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. China has harshly criticized the deal. Xi spoke in a pre-recorded video to a CEO Summit at APEC, which is being hosted by New Zealand in a virtual format.

  • Southwest, IAG agree to buy sustainable aviation fuel made from wood waste

    Southwest Airlines and British Airways-owner IAG agreed to purchase nearly 300 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel created from woody biomass at a Mississippi biorefinery, the companies said on Wednesday. The aviation industry has thrown its weight behind SAF as a way to make flying more environmentally friendly before less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen airplane options become available from the late 2030s. Velocys' Bayou Fuels facility is expected to produce fuel that is considered carbon negative, due to its use of biogenetic feedstock, renewable power and carbon capture technology offsetting the emissions from burning the fuel.

  • The hybrid future of conflict

    Two events over the past week — an attempted drone assassination and a partially engineered migrant crisis — show the changing nature of conflicts.Why it matters: Outright wars between states remain extremely rare, but new technologies and strategies are enabling countries and groups to wage conflict by other, hybrid means.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi surviv

  • EU accuses Belarus of 'trafficking' migrants toward border

    European Union officials on Wednesday accused Belarus of state-sponsored "trafficking” of human lives by luring desperate migrants to the Polish border — the edge of the EU — where many are now stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather. Polish authorities estimate that about 3,000-4,000 migrants have gathered along its border with Belarus, with hundreds concentrated in one makeshift camp not far from the Kuznica crossing.

  • GLADIATOR 2 Is Back on the Table According to Ridley Scott

    Ridley Scott has brought Gladiator 2 back into the conversation. Here's what we know so far about this possible sequel to the epic movie. The post GLADIATOR 2 Is Back on the Table According to Ridley Scott appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Manchin may delay Biden social spending plan over inflation

    Red-hot inflation data validates the instinct of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to punt President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda until next year — potentially killing a quick deal on the $1.75 trillion package, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The data released Wednesday set the president and White House staff scrambling. Slowing down work on the massive tax-and-spending plan is against the fervent desire of the administration and House progressives.Stay on top of the lat

  • Green Beret turned playwright hopes for healing with Veterans Day movie release

    “Last Out” begins streaming on Veterans Day.

  • Fresh scrutiny for Mexico after arrest of suspect in NSO spyware case

    Businessman allegedly used surveillance tool to spy on journalist, raising questions about authorities’ links to Israeli company The arrest in Mexico marks the first legal action in the country against an individual accused of being linked to the alleged cyber-spying campaign. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters Mexico’s use of spyware made by NSO Group is facing new scrutiny following the arrest of a businessman on allegations that he used the surveillance tool to spy on a journalist. The arrest of

  • Analysis-Ortega win is new blow to Biden's Central America strategy

    U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to tackle migration from Central America by promoting the rule of law took a hit with the contentious re-election of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, the clearest example yet of the region's democratic drift. Ortega's election https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/nicaraguas-ortega-coasting-victory-after-contentious-election-2021-11-08 on Sunday for a fourth straight term followed the arrests of political rivals and closing down of political parties in recent months. Ortega - a former left-wing guerrilla who fought Washington-backed right-wing 'Contra' insurgents in the 1980s - accused his opponents of being U.S. pawns.

  • Just reduced for Black Friday! Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 rivals the iPad — and it's $80 off

    Walmart shoppers say it's lightweight, zippy and a joy to use: 'Mom loves it!'

  • California governor puzzled by reaction to his absence

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom, absent from public life for nearly two weeks with little word from his office on his whereabouts, defended his handling of the situation and said Wednesday he was puzzled by those who took to social media to criticize and spread falsehoods about him. To encourage others to get coronavirus booster shots, Newsom invited the media to watch him get one on Oct. 27, just a few days before he was scheduled to fly to Scotland for the United Nations’ climate conference. Two days later, Newsom abruptly canceled his trip, citing unspecified “family obligations.”

  • Analysis-Musk's Tesla stock sale poll raises taxing questions

    When Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers last weekend if he should sell 10% of his Tesla Inc stock, he said he was posing the question because "much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance." Yet the timing of his upcoming stock sale could solve a major tax headache for himself and save Tesla billions of dollars from its own tax bill before congressional Democrats clamp down on such breaks and try to hike taxes for the super-wealthy, tax and corporate compensation experts said. Musk could time the proposed sale to coincide with a federal tax bill of nearly $11 billion that would be triggered by exercising a chunk of his Tesla stock options worth $26.6 billion as of Monday's close.

  • U.S. Surgeon General on how we may "learn to live with" COVID-19

    Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Murthy recommended that vaccinated families who will be gathering indoors with unvaccinated people take some precautions.

  • Sharp-Eyed Readers Spot 1 Line In Judge’s Ruling Most Likely To Enrage Trump

    "Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.

  • Adam Schiff Shuts Down Conservative ‘View’ Guest Host

    The View/ScreenshotThe parade of conservative guest hosts auditioning to replace Meghan McCain continued this week on The View. And this time, yet another former Trump administration official took her turn, trying and failing to score gotcha points against the show’s guest, in this case Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).Schiff, who was there to promote his new book Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, fielding primarily friendly questions from the show’s four left-lean

  • Trump's Manhattan highway sign is being taken down

    A NY assembly member and Trump critic called for it to be taken down. The NY transport department said the Trump Org.'s contract wouldn't be renewed.