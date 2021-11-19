Belarus-EU border crisis: the plight of migrants

For weeks, thousands of migrants have gathered at the Belarus border with Poland, enduring freezing temperatures and terrible conditions. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. Despite signs the crisis is easing as some migrants are repatriated and thousands are moved to a warehouse, Poland has reported that hundreds of migrants have again tried to breach its border with Belarus.