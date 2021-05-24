Belarus forces plane to land so journalist can be detained

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian president of Belarus, ordered a fighter jet on Sunday to intercept a Ryanair plane headed from Greece to Lithuania, forcing it to land in Minsk so a dissident journalist on board could be arrested.

The act was immediately condemned by European leaders, including Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, who called it "abhorrent," and Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who described it as "an act of state terrorism."

While flying over Belarus, the plane's pilots were told by Belarusian air traffic controllers there was "a potential security threat on board," and they needed to divert to Minsk, Ryanair said in a statement. Belarusian state media said a bomb threat had been called in, and Lukashenko ordered an MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane to the Minsk airport.

Once the plane landed, authorities arrested passenger Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old dissident journalist who has lived in exile in Lithuania for the last few years. He is the co-founder and former editor of NEXTA Telegram channel, an opposition outlet that is one of the few still in existence following last year's protests against Lukashenko amid a contested presidential election. In 2020, Protasevich was placed on Belarus' list of terrorists, and stands accused of inciting hatred and mass disorder; if convicted, he faces 12 years in prison.

One of Protasevich's fellow passengers told Agence France-Presse the journalist "was not screaming," but it was "clear that he was very much afraid. It looked like if the window had been open, he would have jumped out of it." After seven hours, the plane was able to take off, and landed in Lithuania 35 minutes later. Belarusian law enforcement officials said no bomb was found on board, and investigators have opened a criminal case into the fake bomb threat. Ryanair said in its statement that "nothing untoward was found."

Lukashenko has been in power for more than 26 years, and is often referred to as "Europe's Last Dictator." He was able to crack down on last year's massive protests with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Belarus is not part of the European Union, but in 2020 the bloc imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and other top officials for "violent repression and intimidation of peaceful protesters, opposition members, and journalists." Read more at The New York Times.

More stories from theweek.com
5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 Commission
21 runners killed after sudden, dramatic weather change during mountain race in China
Boycotting the 2022 Olympics

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus president orders plane to land to detain opposition blogger

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a Ryanair flight carrying a key opposition blogger and headed for Lithuania to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday and detained him on arrival, officials and rights activists said.

  • Looking back on past A and B storms in history

    Despite being early in the year for the Atlantic hurricane season, several storms beginning with the letters A and B have made notable impacts in their history.

  • US embassy in London trolls entire country by microwaving cup of tea

    Social media melt down over Americans making tea on International Tea Day

  • Belarus accused of "hijacking" plane to detain activist

    Lithuanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation Sunday after Belarus was accused of hijacking a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania that was forced to land in Minsk over a supposed bomb threat.Why it matters: Among the flight's passengers was Raman Pratasevich, a journalist and opposition leader wanted by the the Belarusian government, who was detained at the Minsk airport once the plane landed, the Washington Post reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLithuanian Police said in a statement they had launched a pre-trial investigation and would cooperate with prosecutors in other European Union countries.Prosecutors in Lithuania are looking at whether charges of "hijacking of a plane for terrorism purposes" and "treatment of humans in violation of international treaties" apply in the case of Sunday's diversion, per Reuters.Of note: Pratasevich co-founded the Telegram channel Nexta, which helped organize the mass anti-government demonstrations last year, AP notes. He has been living in exile in Lithuania for several years out of fear of being arrested in Belarus, where he faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted on charges of "inciting hatred and mass disorder," the New York Times reports.The state of play: The plane was flying over Belarus and was six miles from the Lithuanian border when Belarusian air traffic control told the pilots to divert to Minsk due to "a potential security risk on board," per the WashPost.The presidential press service said that President Alexander Lukashenko "personally ordered" a fighter jet to escort the flight down to the Minsk airport, according to AP.Officials later confirmed no explosives were found on the airplane, per AP.The flight continued on its way after the diversion to Minsk and landed in Lithuania later Sunday, Bloomberg reports.What they're saying: Leaders in the U.S. and Europe have condemned the action.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "Any violation of international air transport rules must bear consequences.Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted that he has asked the European Council to discuss possible sanctions Monday "after a Ryanair passenger aircraft was hijacked," calling the action "a reprehensible act of state terrorism."Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in a statement urged the he International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to investigate the incident, per WashPost.The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted that the U.K. was "alarmed" by Protasevich's arrest and warned "this outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications."In the U.S., Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for Pratasevich's "immediate release."Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted that the U.S. "needs to consider restricting commercial air traffic into and over Belarus until this matter is resolved. No travelers can feel safe if state sponsored hijacking becomes acceptable."Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) in a joint statement with several European counterparts urged the ICAO to investigate the "reckless act," saying: "Using fighter aircraft to intercept a civilian Ryanair flight is an act of piracy on a route between two NATO and EU countries.""We call on NATO and European Union States to put sanctions on the Lukashenka regime and suspend their ability to use Interpol and other international organizations to further attack democracy in Europe," the group added in its call for Pratasevich's release.Editor's note: This article has been updated more reaction to the incident.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Belarus Jet Forces Ryanair Plane to Land in Minsk

    President Alexander Lukashenko scrambled a jet fighter to force a commercial aircraft to land in the nation’s capital, where a Belarusian journalist and opposition activist was detained.

  • Priti Patel refuses to say she trusts the BBC and warns its ‘reputation has been compromised’

    The Home Secretary has refused to say whether she trusts the BBC as she criticised the broadcaster’s bosses for failing to reassure the public in the wake of the Lord Dyson report into Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with Princess Diana. Priti Patel said the BBC’s “reputation has been compromised” and warned that it would have to “regain and rebuild trust and confidence”. However, asked by Trevor Phillips on Sunday whether she “personally trusted” the corporation, Ms Patel would not comment, instead saying she was “conscious of the hurt, the damage that this report has highlighted”. She added: “There's no question about that – trust and confidence has been undermined.” It comes after a six-month inquiry led by Lord Dyson, a former Master of the Rolls, who accused the BBC of effectively covering up wrongdoing by Bashir. The report found that Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” in a "serious breach" of the broadcaster's guidelines to secure the interview with Diana for Panorama in 1995.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Opposition journalist arrested in Belarus after fighter jet intercepts aircraft

    Belarus used one of its fighter jets to intercept an Irish passenger plane on Sunday. Security officials detained Roman Protasevich, a journalist who opposes Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko. Authorities ordered the pilot to divert because of a "security threat." Elizabeth Palmer reports.

  • CNN drops former senator Rick Santorum after remarks on Native American culture

    Former Republican U.S. senator Rick Santorum has been dropped as a senior political commentator by CNN after remarks he made about Native American culture drew criticism. CNN, which came under pressure to drop him as a commentator after the remarks, said on Saturday it had parted ways with Santorum.

  • Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene rally in Maricopa County to keep 'big lie' going

    On Friday, Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene brought their “America First” road show to Maricopa County, the place that has become ground zero in the Republican effort to keep alive former President Donald Trump’s false claims about his 2020 election loss.

  • Israeli police escort Jews to flashpoint Jerusalem site

    Israeli police escorted more than 250 Jewish visitors Sunday to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where clashes between police and Palestinian protesters helped trigger a war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site. The 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers came to a fragile halt Friday, but left behind immense ruin in Gaza, including hundreds of homes in that have been completely destroyed and many more that were badly damaged, according to the U.N. With tensions still high, police cleared young Palestinians out of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and barred entry to Muslims under the age of 45, according to the Islamic Waqf, which oversees the site.

  • The Latest: Variant 1st seen in UK now dominant in LA County

    Health officials say the most common COVID-19 variant of concern circulating in Los Angeles County is now a variant discovered in the U.K. Previously, two California variants were dominant, but in the past week 53% of 40 specimens analyzed by a public health laboratory were the U.K. variant and none were California variants, the county Department of Public Health said Saturday. It says research shows that the available vaccines are highly effective against the variants circulating in the county.

  • Op-Ed: How to halt the criminalization of Israel

    How is it that the democratic state of Israel is losing the battle for public opinion against the medieval fundamentalist Hamas?

  • Blinken calls for release of activist detained by Belarus

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Belarus' diversion of a commercial plane and subsequent arrest of opposition leader Raman Pratasevich in a statement Sunday, and called for Pratasevich's "immediate release."State of play: Blinken said the U.S. is working with its partners to coordinate a response and he supports the "the earliest possible meeting" of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the matter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: A Ryanair flight en route from Greece to Lithuania was forced by Belarusian air control to land in Belarus' capital Minsk Sunday, under the pretext of a "a potential security risk on board."Belarusian authorities then detained Pratasevich, a journalist and activist who was critical in organizing mass anti-government protests in Belarus last year.Belarus' actions have been described a "hijacking" by some European leaders, who have vowed the country will face consequences.What they're saying: "The United States strongly condemns the forced diversion of a flight between two EU member states and the subsequent removal and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich in Minsk. We demand his immediate release," Blinken said in the statement."This shocking act perpetrated by the Lukashenka regime endangered the lives of more than 120 passengers, including U.S. citizens."The bottom line: "The United States once again condemns the Lukashenka regime's ongoing harassment and arbitrary detention of journalists," Blinken said."We stand with the Belarusian people in their aspirations for a free, democratic, and prosperous future and support their call for the regime to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Officers say they're closing in on murder suspect on the run

    Authorities in South Carolina said Sunday night that they believe they’ve closed in on a man accused of four killings in two states who has eluded police for almost a week. Officers, dogs, helicopters and drones have searched for in woods, neighborhoods and industrial areas for Tyler Terry, 26, since he ran from the wrecked car he was a passenger in last Monday night in Chester County. On Sunday afternoon, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said officers were actively pursuing Terry in a wooded area near Highway 9 in Richburg.

  • Liz Cheney has no issue with restrictive voting laws stemming from Trump's false claims of election fraud

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws. Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes. "I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 Commission21 runners killed after sudden, dramatic weather change during mountain race in ChinaBoycotting the 2022 Olympics

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cancer crisis ‘replacing Covid emergency’ as 300,000 miss urgent checks

    England is at risk of "replacing the Covid crisis with a cancer crisis", with more than 300,000 people missing urgent checks since the start of the pandemic, experts have warned. Official statistics show that, in the 12 months ending in March, 304,555 fewer patients were given an urgent referral to hospital by their GP because of suspected cancer. The number referred for breast cancer checks alone dropped by more than 20,000 in 2020/21, the analysis by Cancer Research UK showed. Overall, around 38,800 fewer patients started treatment for cancer – a drop of 12 per cent, according to the data, which covers England. In some cases, treatment was put on hold to allow hospitals to cope with an influx of Covid patients and to protect cancer patients from virus infection. But experts warned that many of the "missing" patients would be those who were never referred for checks by their GP after struggling to access appointments or had kept away for fear of adding to pressures on the NHS.

  • 3 Wuhan lab workers were sick enough to be hospitalized in November 2019, triggering calls to reconsider theory that COVID-19 originated in a lab: WSJ

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology hasn't released raw data or lab records on its work with coronaviruses in bats.

  • Former Dodgers All-Star Matt Kemp among handful of veterans on Team USA roster

    Matt Kemp is among a handful of former major leaguers playing for Team USA, which can secure a spot in the Tokyo Olympics by winning a qualifying tournament.