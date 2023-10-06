Belarus holds meeting between foreign diplomats and children deported from Ukraine

Foreign diplomats representing about a dozen countries have visited the places where the children deported from the Ukrainian cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk were accommodated in Belarus.

Source: Kateryna Rashevska, lawyer of the Regional Center for Human Rights, on Facebook

Quote: "Representatives of Zimbabwe, India, Qatar, China, Cuba, Mongolia, UAE, Russia, Syria and Palestine have met with 44 children from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. The diplomats from Belarus, the Union State [Union of Russia and Belarus – ed.] and the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Soviet Union also participated in the propagandistic event.

Other states boycotted the meeting and refused to participate in the event which does not align with the best interests of children and is only aimed at legitimising international unlawful actions."

Details: Rashevska reported that Karina Bagieva, First Secretary of the Russian embassy in Belarus, confirmed that the Russian citizenship and the learning process which does not allow preserving national identity are being forced upon the children.

Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Charge d’Affaires of Qatar, helped to establish that Belarusian families are taking in Ukrainian children. This information was also confirmed by the director of one of the schools of the city of Novopolotsk.

Background:

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that Belarus intended to organise the meeting of foreign diplomats with Ukrainian children deported from the temporarily Russia-occupied cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. The goal of the event is legalisation of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!