Belarus imposes 'counter-terrorism operation' near Ukraine border

A "counter-terrorism operation" has been imposed in the Lyelchytsy district of Homyel Voblasts, Belarus, situated on the border with Ukraine, the regional State Security Committee (KGB) said, the local newspaper Fresh News Lyelchytsy reported on Feb. 15.

There is currently no precise information about what is happening in Lyelchytsy. A journalist from the Belarusian publication Tochka contacted the KGB administration in Homyel Voblasts, but they refused to comment. The KGB’s website is currently unavailable, the publication said, stating that the site is "under reconstruction."

The Lyelchytsy district executive committee stated that exercises are being conducted in the region.

"If you hear sirens, don't be alarmed, we are not doing anything — just checking readiness," they said.

The "counter-terrorism operation" is a series of special measures aimed at stopping "acts of terrorism." Such actions are carried out "to protect the interests of the state, the protection of citizens, and the neutralization of terrorists." This new emergency state allows the KGB to:

Restrict or prohibit the movement of transport and pedestrians

Detain citizens for up to three hours if they attempted to enter the “CTO" zone

Enter apartments and buildings of citizens and premises of organizations during the "pursuit of terrorists”

Inspect citizens during entry and exit from the "CTO" zone

Use citizens' and government communication means "for official purposes"

Use vehicles of citizens and government agencies to "prevent an act of terrorism," pursue, or transport individuals in urgent need of medical assistance

The Lyelchytsy district is located in the southwest of Homyel Voblasts. To the south, it borders Ukraine’s Zhytomyr and Rivne oblasts.

The Telegram channel Belarusian Hajun reported on Feb. 5 the movement of Belarus equipment closer to the border with Ukraine — to Brest Voblasts, although there was no official information about military exercises. Training was already being held in the area of the village of Saky in the region, so the movement of a motorized rifle company may be related to this, the channel said.

Media reports about the alleged transfer of additional equipment by Belarus closer to the border with Ukraine primarily concern the Brest sector, where military exercises often take place, Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said on Feb. 8.

He called for not escalating the situation but noted that Belarus supports the aggressor country Russia, so Ukraine should be prepared for any situations.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine