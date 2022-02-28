Belarus Issues Dire World War III Warning as It Gets Ready to Send Troops to Ukraine

Sergey Guneev/Sputnik via Reuters

The Putin-backed president of Belarus has warned that World War III could be about to begin as he reportedly prepares his troops to assist with Russia’s mass-scale invasion of Ukraine.

President Alexander Lukashenko warned that the crisis in Ukraine could spark a global conflict, writing in a statement: “Russia is being pushed towards a third world war. We should be very reserved and steer clear of it. Because nuclear war is the end of everything.”

Despite the dire warning, the increasingly rogue leader—who allowed Russia to amass its military hardware and launch an attack from his side of the border—is expected to send troops into Ukraine, according to The Washington Post, citing an unnamed Biden administration official who said, “It’s very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin.”

The threat of Belarus joining the invasion cast a shadow over Monday’s peace talks which began on the Belarus border town of Gobel shortly before 1 p.m. local time.

The talks, which were not attended by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky or Russian president Vladimir Putin, were assisted by Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich, who owns Chelsea Football Club. Abromavoich attended at the request of Ukraine, according to the Jerusalem Post, which cites his close ties to close ties to the Jewish communities in Russia and Ukraine, of which Zelensky is part.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei opened talks with a message meant to clam nerves. “Dear friends, the President of Belarus asked me to welcome you and to provide everything for your work, as agreed with President Zelensky and President Putin,” he said. “You may feel completely safe here. This is our sacred duty.”

Lukashenko had called Zelensky on Sunday and offered to guarantee his safety if he should attend the peace summit on the Ukraine border with Belarus, saying he would take “responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on the Belarusian territory will remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's travel, meeting and return.”

Zelensky declined the offer, choosing instead to continue fighting off Russian troops in the capital city of Kyiv where heavy fighting seemed to calm down overnight with the Russian military opening a safe corridor for Ukrainian civilians to leave the capital city after the end of a weekend-long curfew. Instead many lined up for food and other supplies to hunker back down or stay to protect their city.

Heavy fighting continued elsewhere, including the cities of Chernihiv and Kharkiv, which European and British defense ministries confirm is still under Ukrainian control.

The Russian military has been hit with a series of setbacks, even admitting they had suffered casualties against the scrappier and smaller Ukrainian military for the first time. “The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas in the offensive against Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers posted Twitter Monday.

The Russian military, in their own version of events, instead claimed Monday to control airspace over the country. “Russian aviation has gained air supremacy over the entire territory of Ukraine,” Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

