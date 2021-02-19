Belarus journalist on trial over report on protester's death

  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, sits on stage talking to a group of actors during his visit to the Yanka Kupala National Theater in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Lukashenko spoke to the actors about their performing art and heard about the prospects for development of the theatre. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)
  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, back centre, poses for a photo with actors during his visit to the Yanka Kupala National Theater in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Lukashenko spoke to the actors about their performing art and heard about the prospects for development of the theatre. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)
  • Journalists Katsiaryna Andreyeva, right, and Daria Chultsova stand inside a defendants' cage in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A court in Belarus on Thursday sent two female journalists to prison for years on charges of violating public order after they covered a protest against the nation's authoritarian president. The court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday handed two-year sentences to Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Daria Chultsova of the Belsat TV channel. (AP Photo)
  • Journalists Katsiaryna Andreyeva, right, and Daria Chultsova embrace inside a defendants' cage in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A court in Belarus on Thursday sent two female journalists to prison for years on charges of violating public order after they covered a protest against the nation's authoritarian president. The court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday handed two-year sentences to Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Daria Chultsova of the Belsat TV channel. (AP Photo)
1 / 4

Belarus Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, sits on stage talking to a group of actors during his visit to the Yanka Kupala National Theater in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Lukashenko spoke to the actors about their performing art and heard about the prospects for development of the theatre. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarussian court on Friday opened the trial of a journalist accused of revealing personal data in her report on the death of a protester, part of authorities' efforts to stifle protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Katsiaryna Barysevich of the independent tut-by online news portal has been in custody since November, following the publication of an article in which she cited medical documents indicating that protester Raman Bandarenka died of severe injuries and wasn't drunk — contrary to the authorities' claim.

Bandarenka died in a hospital on Nov. 12 of brain and other injuries. The opposition alleged that he was brutally beaten by police who dispersed a protest in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. Bandarenka’s death caused public outrage and fueled more demonstrations.

Belarus has been rocked by protests ever since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office by a landslide. The opposition and some poll workers have said the election was rigged.

Lukashenko's government has responded with a sweeping crackdown on the demonstrations, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. Human rights activists say more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began, with thousands beaten.

The authorities denied that Bandarenka was beaten by police and claimed that he was drunk when detained by police.

Barysevich's report contested that assertion. She spoke to a doctor who treated Bandarenka and cited medical documents indicating that the protester had head wounds, a brain injury and multiple other injuries and no trace of alcohol in his blood. The doctor, Artyom Sorokin, went on trial alongside Barysevich.

They face up to three years in prison if convicted on charges of revealing personal data, even though Bandarenka's mother had asked Barysevich to reveal the information about her son's condition.

Amnesty International has declared Barysevich and Sorokin prisoners of conscience.

The Moskovsky District Court in Minsk closed the trial for the public despite Barysevich's call to make it open.

“I want this trial to be open,” Barysevich said in a statement before the hearings. “For the first time, I would visit a court not as a journalist but as a defendant in a cage, but that doesn’t prevent me from believing in justice.”

Barysevich's trial opened a day after another two Belarusian journalists were convicted of violating public order and sentenced to two years in prison after they covered a protest against Lukashenko.

Katsiaryna Bakhvalava, who also goes by the last name of Andreyeva, and Daria Chultsova, both of the Polish-funded Belsat TV channel, were arrested in November after police broke down the door of a Minsk apartment where they doing a live stream of a demonstration in the Belarusian capital. They were convicted Thursday on charges of “organizing actions rudely violating public order” — accusations they denied.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Washington remains alarmed by the Belarusian authorities' “continuing violent crackdown on peaceful protesters, pro-democracy activists, and journalists.”

“The United States continues to support international efforts to independently investigate electoral irregularities in Belarus, the human rights abuses surrounding the election, and the crackdown that has followed,” Blinken said in a statement announcing sanctions against 43 more Belarusian officials. "We stand with the brave people of Belarus and support their right to free and fair elections.”

Washington's move follows previous sanctions against scores of Belarusian officials introduced by the U.S. and the European Union.

Recommended Stories

  • FBI, U.S. Attorney Investigating Cuomo’s Handling of COVID Nursing Home Deaths

    The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York are investigating Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus task force and its actions regarding nursing homes, the Times Union reported on Wednesday. The news comes amid heightened scrutiny into the state’s data on coronavirus victims in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Top Cuomo aide Melissa de Rosa has admitted the state misrepresented the number of victims in nursing homes, and the state revealed in early February that the true number of victims was close to double what was previously reported. The probe by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District has begun only recently, a person with knowledge of the matter told the Times Union. Investigators are focusing on the actions of Cuomo’s coronavirus task force. It isn’t clear which members are under investigation, although the task force includes de Rosa, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, and Linda Lacewell, a former chief of staff for Cuomo. The state is also the subject of a U.S. Justice Department investigation, which began in mid-2020. It is not known if the U.S. attorney’s investigation is connected to the DOJ probe. “As we publicly said, DOJ (Department of Justice) has been looking into this for months,” Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi told the Times Union. “We have been cooperating with them and we will continue to.” (Azzopardi apparently did not refer to the probe by the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office.) Meanwhile, Cuomo faces a possible revolt of Democratic lawmakers in the New York state legislature, some of whom want to strip the governor of emergency powers granted at the beginning of the pandemic. Assemblyman Ron Kim (D., Queens), a vocal critic of Cuomo whose uncle was a nursing home resident presumed to have died of coronavirus in April, has alleged the governor threatened to “destroy” him if he did not back de Rosa on the nursing home issue.

  • Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson Set for ‘The Great Escaper,’ Pathe to Sell at Berlin EFM

    Actors Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson, who’ve won a brace of Oscars each, will headline the cast of “The Great Escapers,” which Pathé will present at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. Inspired by true events, the film will tell the story of Bernard Jordan’s (Caine) escape from his care home in 2014 to […]

  • Spanish PM censures rioting in split with coalition partner

    Recent violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper are “inadmissible,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Friday, in comments that accentuated a rift with his coalition government’s junior partner. In impromptu remarks at the start of a speech about the economy, Sánchez addressed the three consecutive nights of rioting this week that have ignited a heated debate over the limits of free speech in Spain and a political storm over the use of violence by both the rapper’s supporters and the police. “Violence is an attack on democracy,” Sánchez said, “and the government will take a stand against any form of violence to ensure people’s safety.”

  • Spain arrests more than 40 as riots spread across country over jailed rapper in free speech row

    More than 40 people were arrested and dozens injured during the second night of unauthorised demonstrations across Spain over the jailing of a rapper. Radical Left-wing rapper and activist Pablo Hasel was seized by police on Tuesday morning from a university building in Lleida for criminally offensive song lyrics and Twitter posts. A group of supporters had barricaded themselves inside the building after the 32-year-old ignored an order to enter prison. Protests against the rapper’s detention first flared up in Barcelona and other cities in Catalonia and Valencia on Tuesday, with demonstrators setting refuse containers alight and riot police shooting rubber bullets to disperse the crowds. A woman in Barcelona was reported to have lost an eye after being hit by a police foam round. On Wednesday night the protests spread to Madrid, with demonstrators and riot police fighting a pitched battle in the capital’s Puerta del Sol square, leading to 55 people being injured, mostly police officers. Hasel’s rap and writing reflect his extreme Left-wing views, including a series of tweets from between 2014 and 2016 examined by the National Court in which he expressed admiration for members of GRAPO, a Spanish communist terrorist organisation active in the 1970s. He has justified the use of violence in Spain’s past, and accuses the country’s police forces of torturing and killing prisoners such as Isabel Aparicio, a GRAPO member convicted as an accomplice to murder. Criticising Saudi Arabian leaders’ involvement in the war in Yemen, Hasel said that “the friends of the Kingdom of Spain are bombarding hospitals while [former Spanish king] Juan Carlos is off whoring with them”. Hasel has also expressed support for Catalan independence. The jailing of Hasel, whose real name is Pablo Rivadulla, has become a lightning rod for tension within Spain’s Left-wing government. Pablo Iglesias, leader of the hard-Left Podemos, has said Hasel should not be jailed, and his party has delivered a request to the Justice Ministry for the rapper to be pardoned. But Carmen Calvo, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s number two, said that Hasel’s imprisonment was correct under existing laws. Ms Calvo also warned against “encouraging violence” in reference to the blanket support offered to protestors by Podemos’s parliamentary spokesman, Pablo Echenique. He tweeted images of police using their batons against demonstrators and said: “My wholehearted support for the young antifascists who are demanding justice and freedom of expression in the streets.” Hasel has been convicted of crimes on four occasions, twice for speech crimes and twice for violent behaviour, the latter he claims were “trumped up” by the police. He was finally jailed after losing his last appeal against a two-year sentence for insulting the monarchy and glorifying terrorism, although the Supreme Court cut the term to nine months. Hasel is likely to spend longer in jail, however, as he is refusing to pay a fine and he had already received another two-year sentence for similar offences that was suspended.

  • U.S. immigration agents ordered to focus on serious criminals, recent border crossers

    The U.S. government issued interim guidance on Thursday sharply limiting who can be arrested and deported by immigration agents, a move that comes as the Biden administration faces growing pressure from activists to scale back deportations. The guidelines instruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to focus on immigrants deemed national security and public safety threats and those who entered the United States after Nov. 1, 2020. "Like every law enforcement agency at the local, state, and federal level, we must prioritize our efforts to achieve the greatest security and safety impact," acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a statement.

  • Hugh Jackman Thriller ‘Reminiscence’ Debuting in Theaters and on HBO Max in September

    “Reminiscence,” a new action thriller with Hugh Jackman, will open in theaters and on HBO Max on September 3, 2021. The Warner Bros. film, which co-stars Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson, will also begin rolling out internationally on August 25, 2021. The studio announced that the film was part of its plans to release several […]

  • Republican senators push to investigate Cuomo over New York nursing home deaths

    The group asked the Judiciary chair to look into possible civil rights violations and potential crimes.

  • ‘Victory shall be ours’: India’s farmers continue their struggle after months of protests

    For the best part of two and a half months, Jaivir Nain, 36, has been camped out in a truck along with seven other farmers on the outskirts of India's capital city of Delhi. Nain's family are in over $13,000 of debt and they are struggling to take care of the farm in his absence. "This movement is the movement of the masses," Nain told ABC News at his protest camp on the outskirts of Delhi.

  • Biden to lay out his foreign policy at G-7, Munich summit

    Joe Biden will make his first big appearance on the global stage as president on Friday, offering Group of Seven allies and other foreign leaders a glimpse into his plans to dramatically reshape U.S. foreign policy even as he deals with a number of international crises that are coming to a head. In advance of Biden’s virtual appearances at a G-7 meeting and the Munich Security Conference, the White House sought to underscore that the new administration will move quickly to reorient the U.S. away from Donald Trump’s “America First” mantra by announcing major reversals of Trump administration policies. Biden was expected to use his address to the Munich conference to stress that the U.S. stands ready to rejoin talks about reentering the 2015 multilateral Iran nuclear deal abandoned by the Trump administration.

  • Biden's message to G7, Munich events: Allies should work together on China challenge

    President Joe Biden will seek on Friday to rally global democracies and European allies to work together to address a range of concerns about China, but is not looking for a "new Cold War," a senior administration official said. The Democratic president, sworn in less than a month ago, will use a "virtual visit" to Europe to try to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies pursued by Donald Trump. Biden will arrive bearing gifts - a $4 billion pledge of support for global coronavirus vaccination efforts, the re-entry of the United States into the Paris climate accord and the prospect of a nearly $2 trillion spending measure that could bolster both the U.S. and global economies.

  • Second Canadian Bitcoin ETF Begins Trading on TSX Today

    The Evolve bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is starting trading Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker “EBIT.”

  • Watch Drew Barrymore Get Surprised by David Letterman for Her 46th Birthday (Exclusive)

    Only ET has your first look at the special episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' airing Feb. 22.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Palm Springs

    From futuristic desert cabins to Frank Sinatra’s midcentury modern home, AD has got you coveredOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirable' law

    A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an "undesirable" group, her lawyer said. The ruling frees Shevchenko, 41, a mother of two in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, from house arrest where she was put in 2019 in what supporters said was a politically motivated case to stop her activism and punish her for public dissent. Shevchenko was accused of carrying out activities on behalf of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

  • Farmer protests: India's sedition law used to muffle dissent

    In recent years there's been increasing use of a law which bans speaking out against the government.

  • Demi Lovato 'had three strokes and a heart attack' after 2018 overdose

    The singer reveals she was minutes from death after a 2018 overdose, and "left with brain damage".

  • Britain pushes G7 for faster vaccine development, sets 100-day target

    Britain will challenge fellow G7 countries to help speed up the development of future vaccines to 100-days on Friday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a virtual meeting of leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden. Johnson's Britain holds the presidency of the Group of 7 developed economies in 2021 and wants to use it to build momentum for a more coordinated approach to future pandemics, including the creation of a global health treaty. The 1400 GMT call will be Biden's first multilateral engagement since he took over from Donald Trump whose unorthodox approach to G7 meetings often left attempts to build international consensus in disarray.

  • Coalition with Greens looks a tricky prospect, Bavarian leader says

    The German Greens' policy platform is not currently suitable for a coalition with the CDU/CSU conservative alliance, the leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) said on Wednesday, adding that the smaller liberals would be a better partner. Markus Soeder, a potential CDU/CSU chancellor candidate in September's national election, was responding to comments by a prominent Greens politician who took aim at detached family homes and urged municipalities to back more economical housing. "This is actually the typical left-wing face of the Greens, we don't really want that," Soeder told a traditional 'political Ash Wednesday' virtual gathering of the CSU.

  • Fauci says he lost the ability to influence Trump after he decided to 'focus on the re-election' instead of stopping the virus

    Fauci told The Daily Telegraph he could once persuade Trump, but lost his influence when he began to "essentially act like there was no outbreak".

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.