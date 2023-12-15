Belarus launches snap combat readiness checks of air defenses, air force

Belarus began a sudden inspection of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces on duty

Belarus has launched surprise combat readiness drills of its air defense and air force capabilities, the country’s Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 15.

Unannounced inspections began across formations and units of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces this week, the ministry said.

The units of anti-aircraft missile and radio engineering troops "moved to the designated areas" and "began to perform combat missions," it added.

S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as Rosa-RB low-altitude radar systems are being tested.

During the inspection, the personnel will have to "perform tasks to detect and … destroy test targets," the ministry said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine