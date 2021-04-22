Belarus leader heads to Moscow for talks on closer ties

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko listens to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during their talks in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Alexander Astafyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host his Belarusian counterpart on Thursday for talks on closer integration between the two ex-Soviet neighbors.

The meeting follows allegations of a failed plot to assassinate Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, allegedly involving a blockade of the country’s capital, power cuts and cyberattacks. Belarusian and Russian security agencies arrested the alleged coup plotters in Moscow earlier this month.

Lukashenko has grown increasingly dependent on Russia's financial and political support after months of massive protests against his rule, and his visit to Moscow raised expectations that he could accept the Kremlin's push for a stronger union. He fueled such speculation over the weekend when he declared that he was preparing to make one of the most important decisions of his more than quarter-century rule.

The authoritarian Belarusian leader, who has been in power since 1994, has resisted earlier Russian attempts to forge a closer integration between the two countries and Moscow's push for opening a military base in Belarus, casting them as part of Moscow’s efforts to subdue its neighbor.

But Lukashenko's positions have weakened amid massive protests against his rule, which erupted after his reelection to a sixth term in office in a vote in August that the opposition saw as rigged. Authorities cracked down harshly on the protests, arresting more than 34,000 people and beating many. Most prominent opposition figures have fled Belarus or have since been jailed.

The U.S. and the European Union have responded by slapping sanctions on Belarus.

On Monday, Washington ramped up sanctions against Belarus, with the U.S. Treasury Department announcing it was revoking a license that had allowed transactions with nine top state-owned companies in Belarus since 2015. They include the oil company Belneftekhim, which accounts for 30% of the country’s industrial output.

Amid the Western pressure, Lukashenko has edged closer to Russia. He alleged that the U.S. was behind the botched coup attempt — a claim the White House has rejected.

In Wednesday's state of the nation address, Putin harshly criticized the West for failing to condemn the alleged coup attempt.

“The practice of organizing coups and planning political assassinations of top officials goes over the top and crosses all boundaries,” Putin said.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger in Belarus' presidential election who moved to Lithuania after the vote under official pressure, dismissed the coup claim as an apparent “provocation of Russian and Belarusian security agencies.”

Recommended Stories

  • Syria receives batch of UN vaccines to speed up virus fight

    The Syrian government received a batch of 203,000 COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, the health minister said, in a move aimed at speeding up a sluggish inoculation process in the war-torn country. The arrival of the United Nations-secured jabs came as a new wave of infections has overwhelmed medical centers around Syria. The AstraZeneca vaccines will be part of a campaign aiming to vaccinate 20% of the country’s population before the end of the year.

  • British Airways-owner IAG to cut emissions with sustainable aviation fuel target

    British Airways-owner International Airlines Group committed to powering 10% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030, seeking to make progress towards its longer term goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The group's pledge comes on the same day as a U.S.-led climate change summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, aimed at securing commitments from governments on cutting carbon emissions. The sustainable fuel generally produces up to 70% less carbon than fossil fuels, offering airlines a way to become greener while continuing to fly, before less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen aeroplane options become available from the late 2030s.

  • Jackson hospital, major vaccinator of Miami-Dade residents, to end first doses soon

    Miami-Dade’s public hospital cited dwindling demand.

  • Swiss regulator opens enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse over Archegos

    The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said Thursday that it has "opened enforcement proceedings" against Credit Suisse , in connection with the bank's "significant losses" linked to U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. In a statement, FINMA said it will "investigate in particular possible shortcomings in risk management," appoint a third-party agent to investigate and continue to exchange information U.K. and U.S. authorities. FINMA said it has also opened proceedings against the bank over losses linked to collapsed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. FINMA said in recent weeks it has ordered the bank to carry out various short-term measures, such as "organisational and risk-reducing measures and capital surcharges as well as reductions in or suspensions of variable remuneration components." The bank on Thursday reported its second straight quarterly loss of 252 million Swiss francs ($274 million), less than analysts expected, but said it expects a further 600 million Swiss franc loss from Archegos in the second quarter.

  • ‘We lost a fearless, giant advocate.’ Congress pays tribute to Alcee Hastings

    Alcee Hastings had one request for his memorial service on Capitol Hill — a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” — his favorite song and an apt metaphor for his long, distinguished career as a civil rights activist and Florida’s longest-serving member of Congress.

  • Japan raises emissions cut target to 46% by 2030

    Japan said Thursday it will raise its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46% on 2013 levels from 26%, NHK television reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050. Suga on Thursday announced a new more ambitious target of 46% in emissions reduction by 2030, significantly up from the current 26% from the 2013 levels, NHK said.

  • Here's How to Turn $100 a Month Into $1 Million

    A $1 million nest egg won't guarantee you financial security in retirement -- but it'll put you in a good place to achieve that goal. You don't need to sock away a ton of money in a retirement plan (or brokerage account) to wind up with $1 million in time for your senior years. The next bit -- investing wisely -- might seem more complicated, but it actually isn't.

  • After milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man

    Two days after a Minneapolis jury found a white police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd, the city will lay to rest Daunte Wright, another Black man whose violent death has raised fresh concerns over the way police treat people of color. The funeral for Wright, 20, who was shot by a white police officer in a Minneapolis suburb on April 11 after a routine traffic stop, will be attended by a number of high-profile civil rights activists as well as family and friends. The service is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. CDT (1:00 p.m. ET) at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, a historically Black church in north Minneapolis.

  • Steady increase in Russian troops in Crimea on Ukraine border, Pentagon says

    The Russian troop presence is now greater than in 2014, when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, the Pentagon says.

  • Putin Has Huge Problem If Navalny Dies, Says Harman

    Apr.21 -- Jane Harman, president-emerita of the Wilson Center and former U.S. Rep. from California, talks about President Joe Biden's handling of Russia's Vladimir Putin. She says if Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny dies, Putin will have a huge problem on his hands. She talks to Bloomberg's David Westin.

  • Top nuclear commander says he will push to put bombers back on alert if US gets rid of its ICBMs

    The STRATCOM commander says he needs a modern nuclear force because he cannot deter "leftovers of the Cold War" forever.

  • Apple's new iPad Pro is the best explanation for why we'll never see a touchscreen MacBook

    The MacBook Pro and Air aren't Apple's biggest rivals to Windows laptops. The new iPad Pro, which is now powered by the company's M1 chip, is.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Chad's new leader - Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno

    Mahamat, 37, is the same age as the late Idriss Déby when he seized power in 1990.

  • Capitol riot suspect arrested after FBI use face recognition on girlfriend’s Instagram

    Authorities allege Stephen Chase Randolph assaulted a Capitol police officer

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Four crew dead, 9 missing after cargo ship runs aground in Philippines

    Four crew members from a cargo ship that ran aground off the southern Philippines have died, while seven have been rescued and a search is continuing for nine others, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday. The crew of LCT Cebu Great Ocean abandoned the vessel, which was carrying nickel ore and 2,000 litres of diesel, before it ran aground in Surigao del Norte province on Monday, the coast guard said. The bodies of the four crew members were found after being washed onto the shore, while the seven were rescued in various parts of the southern province after reaching land, Gelly Rosales, a coast guard official, told Reuters.

  • ‘THANK YOU GOD’: Darnella Frazier, who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacts to verdict

    Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacted to the verdict with relief and tears.